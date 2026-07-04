The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep's Film In India

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will premiere in India soon.
Anne Hathaway has returned to the sequel as Andy Sachs, alongside her former boss Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.
Original cast members Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles as Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling.
The Devil Wears Prada 2, which had its theatrical release in the United States and India on May 1, 2026, is set for streaming in India soon. The highly anticipated sequel will premiere this July.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already available to buy on-demand from platforms like Prime Video.
When and where to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 on OTT
The sequel to the 2006 film will begin streaming on Disney+, Hulu from July 29, 2026. Indian audiences can watch it on JioHotstar.
Directed by David Frankel, the sequel sees Anne Hathaway's return as Andy Sachs, now a feature editor at Runway magazine alongside her former boss Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.
Original cast members Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles as Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot
The sequel takes place nearly two decades after the original events and explores modern publishing challenges, including corporate takeovers, shrinking budgets, and the rise of artificial intelligence.
Andy teams up with her former boss, Miranda Priestly. Both face challenges in the changing media sector, where print publications are currently fighting for survival in the digital age while confronting constant technological change and shifting fashion trends.
Kenneth Branagh as Stuart Simmons, Justin Theroux as Benji Barnes, B. J. Novak as Jay Ravitz, Simone Ashley as Amari Mari, Tracie Thoms as Lily and Patrick Brammall as Peter round out the cast.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review of The Devil Wears Prada 2 read: "Frankel struggles to turn the sequel anything transcending a pleasurable yet riff on a familiar joy. Scrape away the deliberate digs at nostalgia bait and you can’t help but question how much of this sequel holds up. Its concerns are noble, valiant, but don’t wholly dress up a film that darts in broad strokes. For all of the distress over the tottering state of journalism, a swishy dress quickly dispels the gloom. The scoops, the hustle over sourcing solid contacts and landing elusive interviews are casually sped through. The Devil Wears Prada 2 cruises by but severely lacks the quotability, the sheer crackling personality of the former part."