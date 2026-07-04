The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep's Film In India

An excerpt from Outlook India's review of The Devil Wears Prada 2 read: "Frankel struggles to turn the sequel anything transcending a pleasurable yet riff on a familiar joy. Scrape away the deliberate digs at nostalgia bait and you can’t help but question how much of this sequel holds up. Its concerns are noble, valiant, but don’t wholly dress up a film that darts in broad strokes. For all of the distress over the tottering state of journalism, a swishy dress quickly dispels the gloom. The scoops, the hustle over sourcing solid contacts and landing elusive interviews are casually sped through. The Devil Wears Prada 2 cruises by but severely lacks the quotability, the sheer crackling personality of the former part."