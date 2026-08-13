Slapgate Gets 2026 Sequel? Harbhajan Singh Picks Sreesanth As Roommate. This Is Not A Drill

The sweet-and-sour relationship between former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth has often generated spicy headlines. The infamous ‘Slapgate’ incident during the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) created a rift between the two for a long time, even though they continued to represent India together.
Over the years, however, their relationship appeared to improve. The duo shared public platforms, with Harbhajan apologising to Sreesanth, suggesting that old wounds have healed. But the bitterness resurfaced after Harbhajan featured in an advertisement that reignited the controversy. Sreesanth also appeared in a lengthy media interview, reopening the chapter.
Despite the renewed tension, Harbhajan now seems keen to mend fences. Speaking to PTI, the former off-spinner said he would have no issues sharing a room with Sreesanth, believing that many of their differences could be resolved through a direct conversation.
“If both of us are in the same room, a lot of things will get solved. I see it from that perspective. You can pick him as my roommate. I have no problems,” Harbhajan said.
Earlier, during an interaction, Sreesanth was shown an old photograph of himself and Harbhajan dressed in boxing gear. The former pacer used the opportunity to throw down a direct challenge, inviting Harbhajan to settle their differences inside a boxing ring.
“This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing this same gloves... This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge,” Sreesanth said.
“I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League, and I am also one of the main sponsors of Conor McGregor's video; one of my good friends sponsored it, so the promotion is also done. I am challenging you, Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh),” he added.