Slapgate Gets 2026 Sequel? Harbhajan Singh Picks Sreesanth As Roommate. This Is Not A Drill

“This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing this same gloves... This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge,” Sreesanth said.