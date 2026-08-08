Jugal Hansraj Reunites With Shekhar Kapur For Masoom: The Next Generation

Hansraj echoed sentiment as he shared that he felt thrilled when Kapur called him to offer the new film. “Masoom has been a part of my life, my identity, for as long as I can remember. Even after all these years, I’m still that ‘Masoom boy.’ It’s been more than 40 years since the film was released, but people still remember the film with so much affection. I constantly get stopped by people even here in New York, and I’m told with a warm smile that their kids or grandkids listen to ‘lakdi ki kathi’. They meet me like I’m a member of their own family. I’m glad that I can be a part of this special family again. It’s like life coming full circle,” he emphasised.