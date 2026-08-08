Jugal Hansraj Reunites With Shekhar Kapur For Masoom: The Next Generation

Jugal Hansraj has board the Masoom sequel.
Hansraj reunites with Shekhar Kapur after decades.
Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah are also returning for Masoom: The Next Generation.
Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming film Masoom: The Next Generation has roped in Jugal Hansraj, a vital member of the 1983 classic Masoom.
Speaking about the reunion, Kapur shared a statement, “There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people's hearts for decades. Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema. As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness, and emotional truth that made Masoom so enduring.”
Jugal Hansraj On Masoom Reunion
Hansraj echoed sentiment as he shared that he felt thrilled when Kapur called him to offer the new film. “Masoom has been a part of my life, my identity, for as long as I can remember. Even after all these years, I’m still that ‘Masoom boy.’ It’s been more than 40 years since the film was released, but people still remember the film with so much affection. I constantly get stopped by people even here in New York, and I’m told with a warm smile that their kids or grandkids listen to ‘lakdi ki kathi’. They meet me like I’m a member of their own family. I’m glad that I can be a part of this special family again. It’s like life coming full circle,” he emphasised.
Jugal Hansraj made his acting debut as a child artist in Masoom. More than four decades after the film’s release, the actor is reuniting with his first director, Shekhar Kapur. Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi have already joined the sequel. Academy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman has boarded the project as music composer and co-producer.