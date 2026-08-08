DC Box Office Collection Day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Opens To Rs 1.65 Crore

DC Box Office Collection Day 1 reaches Rs 1.65 crore net so far.
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC's records 28.2% overall occupancy across 1,601 shows.
Tamil version leads DC's opening with Rs 1.14 crore in earnings.
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first outing as a lead actor, DC, has made a promising start at the box office. The action drama, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, has received positive audience reactions, particularly for the performances of its lead pair. Despite its violent action sequences, the film appears to be benefiting from encouraging word of mouth on its opening day.
DC box office collection day 1
According to live figures from industry tracker Sacnilk, DC has collected Rs 1.65 crore net in India so far. The Tamil version has contributed Rs 1.14 crore while the Telugu version has earned Rs 0.51 crore. The film’s India gross currently stands at around Rs 1.95 crore.
The action drama is currently running across 1,601 shows in India. However, these figures are not final as collections from night shows are yet to be added. The Day 1 total is therefore expected to rise by the end of the day.
DC occupancy and performance
The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 28.2% so far. The Tamil version has led with 32% occupancy while the Telugu version has registered 23%.
The opening indicates a stronger response in Tamil Nadu, although the final figures will depend on evening and night-show performance.
DC plot and cast
Lokesh plays Devadas, a man with a violent past who goes on the run after a police officer is killed. A separate investigation involving stolen weapons further complicates his situation. His journey also brings him closer to Chandra, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, as the pair face betrayal and danger.
Loosely inspired by the classic Devdas, the film places its characters in a darker action setting.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sun Pictures. Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Kasthuri Raja, Aadukalam Naren, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Ravi, Jawahar Sakthi and Pranav Teophine also star in the film.