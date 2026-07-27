Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 120 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Jana Nayagan crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in domestic net collection over its four-day extended opening weekend.
The political action thriller marks Vijay's first theatrical release since taking the oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
The film is the second Tamil release of 2026 to cross the Rs 100 crore threshold, trailing only Suriya's Karuppu.
Jana Nayagan box office collection: Vijay's latest action film reached a domestic net collection of Rs 124 crore over its four-day extended opening weekend. The feature marks the actor's first theatrical release since he took the oath as the Tamil Nadu chief minister. Following a significant box office jump on Sunday, the film faces a crucial momentum test on Monday.
Jana Nayagan weekend box office breakdown
The H Vinoth-directed feature opened to packed theatres across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, securing a first-day net collection of Rs 42 crore. Domestic earnings experienced a sharp decline on Friday to Rs 21.15 crore. However, weekend numbers recovered strongly. The film generated Rs 28.90 crore net on Saturday and continued its upward trajectory with Rs 32 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.
Regional performance varied significantly across markets. The original Tamil version single-handedly surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone. Dubbed releases struggled to match this traction. The Telugu iteration accumulated under Rs 7 crore over the initial four days. Meanwhile, the Hindi version performed marginally better, securing a net haul of Rs 10 crore.
Jana Nayagan is only the second Tamil release of 2026 to clear the Rs 100 crore threshold. It currently trails Suriya's Karuppu, which holds the top spot with a lifetime domestic haul of Rs 198 crore.
The political action thriller has also surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of Sikandar and Dragon. It has also outperformed Tamil hits like Parasakthi and Love Insurance Kompany.
Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The film was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9 but was delayed due to certification issue.