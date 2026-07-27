Comedian Raunaq Rajani Lashes At Mumbai Police For Assaulting Wife In Solidarity Protest

He said the incident sparked after police detained a young protester, prompting him and his wife to question the officers while recording their actions. "So it starts with this kid getting detained and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down," he said.