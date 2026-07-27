Comedian Raunaq Rajani Lashes At Mumbai Police For Assaulting Wife In Solidarity Protest

Raunaq Rajani accused the Mumbai cops of assaulting his wife during the NEET protests.
He said the cops caused his wife's rib injury.
He demanded accountability and due justice.
Comedian Raunaq Rajani has claimed that his wife suffered a fractured rib after a police officer kicked her during the July 22 protest in Mumbai. The march was in solidarity with the nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
“On 22nd July 2026, my wife and I were detained by the cops while they were illegally rounding up people at the Shivaji Park protest. You might have seen pictures of both of us in the cop van. They have shoved us in with brute force. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain on her ribs,” the comedian shared as part of several videos on social media.
Raunaq Rajani's Allegations
He said the incident sparked after police detained a young protester, prompting him and his wife to question the officers while recording their actions. "So it starts with this kid getting detained and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down," he said.
According to him, he asked his wife to hold his hand so she would not get hurt during the commotion. "So, at this point, I want to make sure my wife doesn't get hurt. So, I'm asking her to hold my hand. Now, as you saw in the other video, once we were on the floor, the man in khaki entered," he added.
“This nationwide protest has started only because the government has misused the police machinery and used it to beat up innocent protesters. And when we stood up for that exact cause in Mumbai, the police, instead of pulling back, tried to double down and do the same s*** on us,” he insisted.
Impassioned, the comedian lashed, "We don't pay our f*****g taxes so the police can beat us up! They are supposed to protect us!”