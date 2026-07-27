AMMA Crisis Deepens As Four Women Members Seek Seizure Of Shwetha Menon's Documents

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The actors have also urged authorities to freeze the association's bank operations until a new governing body assumes charge.

AMMA Crises
Four Members Seek Action Against Shwetha Menon's Panel Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • AMMA crisis intensified after four women members sought seizure of official association records.

  • The actors raised concerns over ₹6 crore and unsigned transfer of financial control.

  • The letter also sought an inquiry into alleged irregularities in meeting minutes and records.

The AMMA crisis has intensified after four women members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) urged the Registrar of Co-operative Societies to seize the association's financial records and official documents allegedly retained by the panel led by actor Shwetha Menon. They also sought immediate steps to prevent any financial transactions until the newly elected governing body assumes complete control of the association's affairs.

AMMA crisis: Four members seek seizure of financial records

Actors Maala Parvathi, Ansiba Hassan, Usha Haseena and Ponnamma Babu submitted a letter dated July 26 requesting the Registrar to invoke powers under the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act, 1955.

It was requested by the actors that the association's books of accounts, banking credentials, financial records and other assets be secured immediately. It was further urged that banks be directed not to honour cheques or permit account operations until the lawful governing body takes charge.

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Questions raised over minutes and ₹6 crore in AMMA accounts

The four actors recalled that Shwetha Menon had announced her resignation as president and as a member during the general body meeting held on June 21, adding that the entire governing body had also resigned. They said a new governing body, led by actor Jagadeesh under the chairmanship of actor and MLA Ramesh Pisharody, was subsequently approved by members.

The letter also alleged that media reports had raised doubts over whether the minutes of the general body meeting accurately reflected the proceedings, calling for an independent inquiry if any irregularities were found.

The actors further claimed that more than ₹6 crore remained in the association's bank accounts and alleged that signed cheque leaves, office keys, financial records and statutory documents had not yet been handed over. They warned that this could expose the association to financial loss and disrupt welfare initiatives, including the supply of medicines to members.

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Earlier, Shwetha Menon's panel had denied reports of administrative paralysis, maintaining that the association's welfare activities and daily functioning continued without disruption.

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