'Refused To Be Anyone's Puppet': Shwetha Menon Breaks Silence On Resigning From AMMA Out Of 'Self-Respect'

Actress Shwetha Menon resigned from the AMMA to safeguard her self-respect and principles.
Menon demanded a detailed forensic audit of AMMA's financial accounts for the last two terms to address administrative irregularities.
The actress alleged that certain groups within the association repeatedly obstructed efforts to improve accountability and transparency.
Shwetha Menon, who recently stepped down as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has made some serious allegations against the earlier committee headed by Mohanlal.
Menon, the first woman to lead the actors' association, resigned with the 17-member executive committee after a stormy annual general body meeting in Kochi. She also resigned from the primary membership in AMMA.
Shwetha Menon breaks silence on AMMA resignation
In a statement on social media, Shwetha said she left the association to stay true to her self-respect and principles.
"The reason why I resigned is that I refused to be a puppet to anyone," Menon said.
Menon also said most AMMA members backed her during the election, and that she tried to do her duties to the best of her ability. She said she chose to exit rather than compromise her standards.
Demands for a detailed financial audit
Menon demanded a detailed forensic audit of AMMA's accounts for the last two terms to "ensure complete transparency and accountability." She also said questions about financial and administrative matters needed proper answers. She alleged that some groups within AMMA had blocked attempts to examine irregularities linked to earlier committees. Menon also claimed that there were obstructions to improve accountability and transparency, making it harder for the new committee to function effectively.
She also alleged that "character assassination started even before the election."
Clarifies no political ties
"I never attended even one function organised by the BJP-led Central Government or the previous LDF-led State Governments," Menon clarified.
She further stated that her decision "was not out of weakness. It was out of self-respect."