AMMA Crisis Deepens: Ansiba Hassan Seeks Empathetic New Leadership After Executive Committee Resigns

Ansiba Hassan urged empathetic leadership amid the ongoing AMMA crisis.
The 17-member executive committee, led by Shwetha Menon, resigned recently.
Financial concerns and past controversies continue to affect the association.
The AMMA crisis has taken a fresh turn after actor Ansiba Hassan called for a new leadership team to steer the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists following the resignation of its 17-member executive committee. The committee, headed by Shwetha Menon, stepped down during the association's general body meeting, prompting renewed discussions about the actors' body's future direction.
Ansiba, who resigned as joint secretary in February after alleging character assassination and communal remarks against her, said the developments at the meeting reflected a growing dissatisfaction among members with the outgoing leadership.
Ansiba Hassan Calls For Empathetic Leadership In AMMA
Speaking after the meeting, it was suggested by Ansiba that actors including Kunchacko Boban, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali and Dhyan Sreenivasan should take on leadership roles within the association.
According to the actor, the organisation requires individuals who can address members' concerns with empathy and conviction. It was further stated by her that efforts should be made to. She also said we should Financial Questions And Ongoing Legal Dispute Add To AMMA Crisis
Financial Questions And Ongoing Legal Dispute Add To AMMA Crisis
Ansiba also alleged that the outgoing executive committee failed to provide adequate explanations regarding discrepancies in the association's financial records during the general body meeting.
Referring to actors including Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, she said the new leadership must work towards rebuilding trust and encouraging former members to return.
The actor added that her legal battle against Tini Tom would continue. Earlier this year, she had filed a police complaint alleging derogatory and communal remarks. Tini Tom has denied the allegations and maintained that attempts were being made to defame him.
The general body meeting, which led to the resignation of the executive committee, was held on June 21.