Tiny Tom Controversy: Neena Kurup Alleges Public Misconduct Amid Growing AMMA Row

Tiny Tom controversy widened after Neena Kurup alleged public intimidation inside AMMA circles.
AMMA controversy deepened as Neena Kurup raised concerns over alleged internal groupism.
Tiny Tom's latest news remains closely watched as no response has yet emerged publicly.
The Tiny Tom controversy continues to gather attention within the Malayalam film industry, with actor Neena Kurup now making serious allegations against the AMMA executive committee member. Her claims arrive days after actor Ansiba Hassan resigned as AMMA’s joint secretary and accused Tiny Tom of spreading rumours and allegedly referring to her using a communal slur.
Tiny Tom controversy widens amid Neena Kurup’s claims
Speaking about an incident linked to AMMA’s recent Kudumba Sangamam gathering, Neena Kurup alleged that Tiny Tom behaved aggressively towards her in public. According to her, an attempt to physically confront her had been made and intervention from people present became necessary.
It was stated by Neena Kurup in an interview with Onmanorama that the episode had left an emotional impact on her. She also claimed that a formal complaint had already been filed before AMMA’s executive committee.
AMMA row and allegations of ‘Groupism.’
Neena further alleged that the incident unfolded in front of several committee members and said she decided to speak publicly only after what she described as “false narratives” began circulating about the matter.
It was claimed by her that recordings existed to support her account. She further questioned whether action would have been delayed had similar behaviour been directed towards senior figures within the organisation.
The actor also raised concerns about alleged “groupism” inside AMMA, arguing that disagreements had increasingly become personal rather than issue-based. According to Neena, some members who question prevailing views inside the committee risk becoming targets.
She further alleged that Tiny Tom often communicated with women in an intimidating manner during disagreements. These claims, however, remain allegations at this stage.
Tiny Tom yet to respond
The latest developments come amid continuing turbulence inside AMMA following Ansiba Hassan’s resignation and her own allegations against Tiny Tom.
As of now, Tiny Tom has not publicly responded to Neena Kurup’s accusations. The controversy continues to unfold, with growing attention on how AMMA addresses the complaints and internal tensions raised by its members.