Tiny Tom Controversy Deepens As MA Nishad’s Sharp Swipe Fuels Malayalam Film Row

MA Nishad on Tiny Tom adds fresh heat to AMMA controversy

MA Nishad drew attention after a satirical social media post targeted Tiny Tom. It was suggested by Nishad that authorities should examine whether Tiny Tom could be treated as a public nuisance. It was further remarked by the filmmaker that the actor should be confined and made to repeatedly watch his own mimicry performances, with humour being used to criticise his conduct.