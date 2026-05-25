Tiny Tom Controversy Deepens As MA Nishad’s Sharp Swipe Fuels Malayalam Film Row

Tiny Tom controversy expanded beyond the AMMA gathering dispute into a wider Malayalam cinema debate.
MA Nishad’s satire intensified scrutiny surrounding Ansiba Hassan's complaint and communal allegation claims.
Lakshmipriya's statement highlighted alleged internal divisions affecting AMMA leadership and credibility concerns.
The Tiny Tom controversy has taken another dramatic turn with filmmaker MA Nishad publicly ridiculing the actor while allegations involving fellow performers continue to stir debate within the Malayalam film industry. What began as an internal disagreement inside the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has now evolved into a public dispute involving accusations, counterclaims and growing concern over divisions within the organisation
MA Nishad on Tiny Tom adds fresh heat to AMMA controversy
MA Nishad drew attention after a satirical social media post targeted Tiny Tom. It was suggested by Nishad that authorities should examine whether Tiny Tom could be treated as a public nuisance. It was further remarked by the filmmaker that the actor should be confined and made to repeatedly watch his own mimicry performances, with humour being used to criticise his conduct.
The remarks arrived amid allegations raised by actors Nina Kurup and Ansiba Hassan. Reports carried by regional media claimed that Ansiba was allegedly referred to as a “jihadi” by Tiny Tom in a derogatory manner. Allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation during an AMMA gathering have also remained central to the dispute. No official finding confirming these allegations has yet been made public.
Ansiba Hassan complaint and Lakshmipriya Statement keep row alive
The controversy widened after actor Lakshmipriya filed a police complaint against Ansiba Hassan over an allegedly threatening WhatsApp message. It was stated by Lakshmipriya that the conflict had been misunderstood and linked to issues of religion and conversion. Concerns regarding factionalism inside AMMA were also raised by her, alongside criticism of the association’s leadership.
With public reactions intensifying and senior members speaking openly, the AMMA controversy continues to unfold without a clear resolution.