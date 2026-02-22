Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

Referring to the first film, Muraleedharan said he had watched The Kerala Story and found nothing objectionable in it. “What is wrong with it?” he asked. He added that the title does not imply the story represents the entire state. “What is in a name?” he remarked. When it was pointed out that the state’s name appears in the title, he said the producers had not claimed the film depicts Kerala as a whole. What is shown, he explained, could be based on a specific or isolated incident. Filmmakers, he said, have the right to artistic expression, which “need not reflect the general trend.”