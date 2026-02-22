Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

A provocative teaser, a court challenge, and an election-bound state have once again pushed The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond into the centre of a fierce legal and political storm, reviving debates over censorship, communal polarisation and the limits of artistic expression

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala story 2
Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy Photo: Source: IMBD
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The sequel faces a legal challenge in the Kerala High Court, with petitioners alleging that its certification violates safeguards meant to prevent films from inciting communal disharmony.

  • With elections approaching, the film has drawn sharp political reactions over expression, state responsibility and the targeting of minority communities.

  • The controversy has revived broader questions about how cinema is used to shape political narratives, and who gets to define truth.

A woman sporting a tilak and wearing a burqa is restrained, her mouth forced open, and something is shoved in against her will. The dramatic framing suggests it’s meant to be shocking beyond belief; yet, because it’s the teaser for The Kerala Story 2, everyone is meant to gasp at the horror of it being beef. As though it were some outrageously sinister item rather than just food.

Set for release on February 27, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond has reignited the controversy that surrounded its predecessor, The Kerala Story, released in May 2023. The first film, set in Kerala, claimed to portray women allegedly coerced into converting to Islam and subsequently drawn into the Islamic State (IS) group.

Following widespread objections, the filmmakers were directed to add a disclaimer clarifying that there was no evidence to support the claim that 32,000 women from Kerala were forced to convert and join ISIS. The Supreme Court also required the film to clearly state that it is a work of fiction, despite the makers’ repeated assertions that it was based on true events and years of research.

Related Content
Related Content

Now, the sequel has again landed in legal and political crossfire. Citing its divisive nature, a petitioner from Kannur, Kerala, has moved the High Court challenging the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The petitioner, Sreedevi Namboodiri of Kannavam, has named the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents in the writ petition filed on February 18.

On Thursday, a Bench led by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued notices to all respondents and listed the matter for hearing on 24 February. The petition argues that the CBFC certified the film, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond, does not adhere to the requirements of the Cinematograph Act 1952. It alleges that the CBFC failed to apply the safeguards under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, which prohibits certification of films that threaten public order, decency or morality, or are likely to incite an offence. Citing Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the plea contends that the content could promote disharmony between religious or regional groups.

Kerala CM slams The Kerala Story 2 - Instagram
The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The petitioner objected to the closing Hindi slogan in the teaser, “Ab sahenge nahin… ladenge” (“We will not tolerate it any more… we will fight”), arguing that it signalled retaliation and risked fuelling communal tensions.

With Kerala heading into elections, news of the sequel has triggered sharp political reactions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, writing on X, said: “Reports of a sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story must be treated with the utmost seriousness. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant falsehoods of the first installment, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric.”

He added that it was shocking that fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord were allowed to go unchecked. 

The Chief Minister’s comments drew strong responses from BJP leaders. Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said, “I have not seen the film, so I cannot decide if it targets Kerala,” he said.

Referring to constitutional provisions, Muraleedharan noted that once a film is produced, its exhibition is decided by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). “The Board will see the movie, examine it, and then decide on the certification,” he said, adding that there are “many avenues” to legally oppose a film.

Muraleedharan questioned why the Chief Minister chose to oppose the film on social media rather than approaching a court of law. If there were valid objections, he argued, they should be raised legally. Expressing views on social media, he said, suggested that the Chief Minister was not confident of a valid legal position. “This means he was posturing on social media for gaining some brownie points,” added Muraleedharan. Kerala BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar too had raised the same question on February 19 and he said that no one had appointed Vijayan as the protector of any community.

Thiruvananthapuram: NDA's winning candidates of the recent Kerala local body elections greets people during a roadshow, in Thiruvananthapuram - PTI
Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Referring to the first film, Muraleedharan said he had watched The Kerala Story and found nothing objectionable in it. “What is wrong with it?” he asked. He added that the title does not imply the story represents the entire state. “What is in a name?” he remarked. When it was pointed out that the state’s name appears in the title, he said the producers had not claimed the film depicts Kerala as a whole. What is shown, he explained, could be based on a specific or isolated incident. Filmmakers, he said, have the right to artistic expression, which “need not reflect the general trend.”

Political criticism from the Opposition has been sharp too. Also slamming the move was Congress General secretary and Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal. He described the sequel as an “anti-Kerala story”, arguing that it exaggerates isolated incidents and presents them as a general reality. Kerala, Venugopal said, is known not only for its natural beauty but also for its strong social fabric shaped by progressive movements and good governance. The film, he added, goes against the culture, values and lived experiences of the people of the state.

Venugopal further alleged that the timing of the film was aimed at spreading hatred and polarising Kerala for political gain ahead of elections. “This malicious attempt will fail,” he said, adding that the people of Kerala understand such propaganda and would reject it. Truth and social unity, he asserted, are stronger than manufactured narratives.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said: “BJP has no shame in bringing such a septic tank product as propaganda material. People of Kerala are wise enough to see through this diabolic game. It will not be surprising if the Prime Minister will yet again be the brand ambassador of the movie as he was with Kerala Story-1.”

Brittas added that the BJP aims to make inroads into Kerala and may succeed in maligning the state to some extent, but it would not be easy or straighforward. Social media, he said, had already mounted swift and pointed rebuttals that firmly debunked the film’s claims. “If the film’s makers had any sense of shame, they would have abandoned the project,” said Brittas.

'The Kerala Story' Poster - Instagram
Kerala Minister Slams National Award For ‘The Kerala Story’, Alleges Political Bias

BY Outlook News Desk

IUML Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran also described the sequel as “clearly a propaganda film” with a political objective. According to him, the makers had expected a strong reaction in Kerala in 2023, and when that failed, returned with a new version which is little more than a repetition of the original, made more overtly propagandist because elections are approaching. He questioned the conduct of the CBFC, noting what he described as double standards in its approach to certification.

Citing the case of the Malayalam film Janaki, where objections were raised even to the title, Beeran asked why films capable of deepening communal divisions were being overlooked. When content suits political interests, he argued, it is defended as artistic expression; when it does not, the principle is reversed.

“If they can be so sensitive about a harmless title, why do they ignore films that can deepen communal divisions?” he asked. The film, he noted, was cleared only after court intervention, exposing what he described as a clear double standard: when content suits their politics, it is defended as artistic expression, and when it does not, the principle is reversed.

Despite the heated exchanges, Opposition leaders insist that Kerala’s strength lies in its long tradition of coexistence and social harmony. Venugopal said that through The Kerala Story, Muslims were being targeted and fear deliberately spread against minority communities. “In other parts of India, the same ideological forces are attacking Christians by disrupting prayers, targeting Sikhs, and intimidating other marginalised communities, including Dalits. This pattern shows that hatred and division are their main tools of propaganda.” 

Kerala, he added, has always stood united across religions, castes and communities. “Our society is rooted in coexistence, brotherhood and mutual respect. Hatred may be their agenda, but unity is our answer. No amount of false narratives or communal poison can weaken the bonds among our people,” said Venugopal.

Even as the legal battle continues, the confrontation about The Kerala Story 2 is about more than that. It is about demonising a state and minority communities and who decides what is the truth and what is real?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  2. Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Tilak, Abhishek Under Scrutiny In IND Vs SA; Rain Doubts In Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  2. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  3. Four Youth Congress Members Sent To Five Day Custody By Delhi Court

  4. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  5. Day In Pics: February 21, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  3. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart