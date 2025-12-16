Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

“The BJP has been trying to break the bipolarity of Kerala’s politics. While consolidation is clearly underway, the change has been slow,” says Dr Gopakumar, political scientist and former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala. “The victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the party’s expanding influence across several regions could prove significant. There is a marked shift in political allegiance among sections of the upper middle class and the middle class towards the BJP, particularly in parliamentary elections. If the party can replicate this trend in the next Assembly elections and convert vote share into seats, it could mark a decisive rupture in the state’s long-standing bipolar political system.”