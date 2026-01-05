India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: Suryavanshi’s Colts Eye Series Win

India U19 players celebrate a wicket during the first Youth ODI match against South Africa U19 on January 3, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCI

Welcome to the live coverage of the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI 2026 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, January 5. India, captained by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, are looking to seal the series after their victory in the first match, where Harvansh Singh Pangalia top-scored with 93 runs and RS Ambrish added 65 to set up a total of 301. Rain curtailed South Africa’s chase at 148/4 in 27.4 overs, handing India a 25-run win via DLS. Follow the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI 2026 live scores and updates right here.

5 Jan 2026, 12:11:15 pm IST India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI

Series: India U19's tour of South Africa, 2026

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar