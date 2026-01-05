India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: Suryavanshi’s Colts Eye Series Win

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, 2nd Youth ODI: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND-U19 vs SA-U19 match at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on January 5, 2026

India U19 vs South Africa U19 live score 2nd Youth ODI 2026 updates highlights Benoni
India U19 players celebrate a wicket during the first Youth ODI match against South Africa U19 on January 3, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCI
Welcome to the live coverage of the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI 2026 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday, January 5. India, captained by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, are looking to seal the series after their victory in the first match, where Harvansh Singh Pangalia top-scored with 93 runs and RS Ambrish added 65 to set up a total of 301. Rain curtailed South Africa’s chase at 148/4 in 27.4 overs, handing India a 25-run win via DLS. Follow the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI 2026 live scores and updates right here.
India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI

  • Series: India U19's tour of South Africa, 2026

  • Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

  • Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

India U19 vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the second Youth ODI of India U19’s tour of South Africa. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they are revealed.

