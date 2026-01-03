India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Boys In Blue Lose George Early | IND-U19 33/1 (6)

Vaiabhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century against Afghanistan in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. | Photo: X/BCCI
Welcome to the live coverage of the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday, January 3. This marks the start of a three-match series that serves as crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup. India U19 will be led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who takes over captaincy duties in the absence of regular skipper Ayush Mhatre, sidelined with a wrist injury. Suryavanshi, fresh from his record-breaking 171 in the U19 Asia Cup group stage against UAE, will be central to India’s batting plans. South Africa U19, captained by Muhammed Bulbulia, enter the series after finishing runners-up in the tri-series against Bangladesh last year. The pace-friendly conditions at Benoni will suit the home side’s attack. Follow the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026 live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES
India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI LIVE Score: IND-U19 26/1 (5)
South Africa U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first. India U19's innings took a rough start as Aaron George was dismissed for just five runs after being caught by van Schalkwyk off Majola. Vedant Trivedi is the new battter, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the other end.
India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI
Series: India U19's tour of South Africa, 2026
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first Youth ODI of India U19’s tour of South Africa. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they are revealed.
An exciting start to the year! 🔥
The SA U/19s gear up for the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup with a three-match ODI series against India. 🇿🇦🏏