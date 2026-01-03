India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Boys In Blue Lose George Early | IND-U19 33/1 (6)

Vaiabhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century against Afghanistan in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. | Photo: X/BCCI

Welcome to the live coverage of the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday, January 3. This marks the start of a three-match series that serves as crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup. India U19 will be led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who takes over captaincy duties in the absence of regular skipper Ayush Mhatre, sidelined with a wrist injury. Suryavanshi, fresh from his record-breaking 171 in the U19 Asia Cup group stage against UAE, will be central to India’s batting plans. South Africa U19, captained by Muhammed Bulbulia, enter the series after finishing runners-up in the tri-series against Bangladesh last year. The pace-friendly conditions at Benoni will suit the home side’s attack. Follow the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026 live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jan 2026, 01:24:46 pm IST India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI LIVE Score: IND-U19 26/1 (5) South Africa U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first. India U19's innings took a rough start as Aaron George was dismissed for just five runs after being caught by van Schalkwyk off Majola. Vedant Trivedi is the new battter, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the other end.

3 Jan 2026, 12:27:52 pm IST India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI

Series: India U19's tour of South Africa, 2026

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar