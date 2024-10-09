India U-19 Vs Australia U-19, 2nd Test: Who Is Centurion Harvansh Singh Pangalia?

Harvansh Singh Pangalia, the 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Saurashtra, showcased immense skill and determination in the second youth Test against Australia. His remarkable 117-run knock came at a crucial moment, propelling India to a commanding total of 492. (More Cricket News)
Batting with the No. 11, Anmoljeet Singh, Pangalia orchestrated a 90-run last-wicket stand, turning what seemed like a modest target into a daunting challenge for the Australians.
Harvansh's journey to the century wasn’t just about his on-field heroics; it was built on a foundation of perseverance and sacrifice. Hailing from Gandhidham in the Kutch region, where cricket infrastructure is sparse, Pangalia fought through the odds from a young age.
His father, Damandeep Singh, moved to Canada in 2017 for better opportunities, but Harvansh insisted on staying in India to chase his dream of playing cricket at the highest level.
Harvansh's resolve was matched by his family’s support. His father, who works long hours as a truck driver in Brampton, flies to India whenever possible to encourage his son during matches.
Damandeep’s elder brother also played a crucial role, gifting Harvansh a bowling machine to compensate for the lack of practice facilities in their hometown.
Guided by his coach Nakul, Harvansh has consistently excelled in age-group cricket, representing Saurashtra at various levels. His dedication paid off when he earned a spot in the India U-19 team, training at the NCA and growing with each exposure.
His technique and mental strength were on full display during the second youth Test, especially after India’s ninth wicket fell at 402 with Harvansh on just 45 runs. He held his ground, farming the strike and taking on the Australian bowlers with confidence.
Reflecting his admiration for Yuvraj Singh, Pangalia unleashed powerful sixes and boundaries, clearing the ropes with ease. Yet, his humility remained intact. He often brushes off comparisons to Yuvraj, reminding admirers that "there can be only one Yuvraj Singh."
After reaching his century, Harvansh dedicated the milestone to his father, who had flown in from Canada to watch him play and cheered the loudest from the stands with the tricolour in hand.