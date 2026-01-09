MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champions Take On Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Opener

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Opening Cermony
This is the fourth season of the Women's Premier League, and this year's commencement will be graced by another star-studded opening ceremony. The opening clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be preceded by performances from singer Honey Singh and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Also, Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, will be present in the opening ceremony.
MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith
MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Hi There!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the opening match of WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indian and Royals Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.