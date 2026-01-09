MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champions Take On Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Opener

Mumbai Indian will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of WPL 2026 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. X/Women's Premier League

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening match of the WPL 2026 between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 9, 2026. Having won the maiden World Cup for India just two months back, MI's captain Harmanpreet Kaur must be riding on a high and will be itching to start this year's WPL campaign with a win. MI won the WPL title last year, defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals and will enter this year's edition as one of the favourites to win the tournament. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will be vying to pip the defending champions at their den and begin the tournament with a morale boosting win against the hot favourites. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jan 2026, 06:09:51 pm IST MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Opening Cermony This is the fourth season of the Women's Premier League, and this year's commencement will be graced by another star-studded opening ceremony. The opening clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be preceded by performances from singer Honey Singh and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Also, Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, will be present in the opening ceremony. Power-packed performances. Electric vibes ⚡



Pre-match entertainment at its best as Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu are all set to light up the #TATAWPL 🔥



Watch it LIVE tonight at 6:45 PM on @JioHotstar and @StarSportsIndia #MIvRCB | #KhelEmotionKa pic.twitter.com/AQT4gcbsfU — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 9, 2026

9 Jan 2026, 05:52:48 pm IST MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Squads Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith