India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast And Predicted XIs

West Indies and India will face each other in a virtual quarter-final on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Both the teams have lost to South Africa in the Super Eights
West Indies will qualify for the semi-finals if the match gets washed out
India and West Indies will lock swords in a do-or-die Super Eights match at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1, 2026.
Both teams have won one game each in the Super Eights stage and lost to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India received a thumping 76-run defeat against the Proteas to almost jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.
However, a win against Zimbabwe and the West Indies' loss against South Africa kept them alive in the hunt. Now, they just need to win against the Windies to make it to the top four of the World Cup.
On the other hand, the West Indies started their Super Eights campaign with a massive 107-run win over Zimbabwe, but the in-form Proteas halted their winning streak and handed them a resounding 9-wicket defeat with 23 balls to spare.
Though the West Indies (1.791) have a better NRR than India (-0.100), it doesn't count as the team that win the final Super Eights match between them will reach the semi-finals. However, if rain plays a spoilsport and the match cannot happen, then in that case, West Indies will be through on a better NRR.
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
The weather at the Eden Gardens for the India vs West Indies match on Sunday is expected to be clear with no prediction of rain.
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XI
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph