Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

This was Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Ranji Trophy final
They beat eight-time champions Karnataka to lift the premier red-ball domestic trophy
J&K was adjudged winner on the basis of their massive first innings lead over Karnataka
Jammu and Kashmir created Indian cricket history on Saturday (February 28, 2026). The Para Dogra-led side was crowned the national champions for the first time as they lifted the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 title on the basis of first innings lead against Karnataka at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubballi
It was J&K's first-ever Ranji Trophy final and they toppled the eight-time champions Karnataka in the final on the basis of first innings lead to achieve the historic feat.
The first-time finalists batted 113 overs in their second innings, allowing overnight batters Qamran Iqbal (160 not out off 311) and Sahil Lotra (101 not out off 226) to complete their respective First Class centuries.
When the skipper signalled the declaration, J&K were 342/4 and had already built a mammoth lead of 633 runs. With the draw, they have become the latest team to win the biggest trophy in Indian domestic cricket.
The unlikely victory, however, was effectively set up by the first innings total of 584 all out, featuring as many as six half-centuries. After winning the toss, the underdogs needed to impose scoreboard pressure against the star-studded hosts, boasting India stars such as KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, and Prasidh Krishna.
Omar Abdullah Witnessed History
Jammu And Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was present at the KSCA Hubli cricket ground to witness the momentous occasion. He was accompanies by other prominent dignitaries including advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.
Omar Abdullah showered praise on the team's desire to win the coveted red-ball tournament and the next big step they should take to represent India in the longer format.
He said, “The J&K team looked hungry from the very beginning of the final. It seems they are there to win the title.”
"They are hungry and remain ready to prove their mettle at the international level.”
The Auqib Nabi Story
Jammu and Kashmir's speedster, Auqib Nabi, has taken the entire nation by storm alongside former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly, who urged the BCCI to induct him into the Indian team.
Auqib Nabi emerged as a hero in J&K's historic campaign by clinching 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the final. He was earlier picked by the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL 2026 Auction by a whopping INR 8.40 crore.
Who won the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final?
The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw, but J&K were crowned champions by virtue of their 291-run first-innings lead.
Have Jammu and Kashmir won a Ranji title before this?
No, this was Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title. It was, in fact, the first time in its 67-year participation history that India's northernmost state entered the tournament's final.
Who were the heroes for J&K in the final?
Pace sensation Auqib Nabi claimed his seventh five-wicket haul of the season to dismantle the Karnataka batting, while Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra hit well-crafted hundreds in J&K's second innings.