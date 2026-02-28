Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal Slams Century As J&K Inch Closer To Historic Ranji Trophy Title

Qamran Iqbal slammed a brilliant century as Jammu & Kashmir moved closer to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, taking control of the 2025-26 final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubli on Saturday, 28 February

Qamran Iqbal Century Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final
Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir's Qamran Iqbal plays a shot on day four of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
  • Qamran Iqbal scored a century in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final, taking J&K’s lead beyond 500 runs

  • He flew in overnight as a last-minute replacement for injured opener Shubham Khajuria

  • Jammu & Kashmir are marching towards their first-ever Ranji Trophy title with Karnataka’s comeback chances minimal

Qamran Iqbal brought up a stunning century as Jammu & Kashmir surged towards their maiden Ranji Trophy title, dominating the 2025-26 final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubli on Saturday, 28 February.

With a crisp drive straight down the ground for a four to reach triple figures, he propelled J&K to 214/4, taking their lead past 500 runs and putting the team firmly in control of the match.

The innings was remarkable not just for the runs but for the extraordinary circumstances behind it. Iqbal, 24, from Srinagar, flew in at the last minute as a replacement for injured opener Shubham Khajuria.

He departed from Srinagar at 11:30 pm, touched down in Hubli at 7:35 am after a layover in Mumbai, and joined the team less than an hour later, immediately padding up to face Karnataka’s pace attack.

Less than 12 hours earlier, he had been curled up in Srinagar’s two-degree chill; now he was standing on the field in Hubli’s early-summer heat, facing Prasidh Krishna and company.

For Iqbal, it was a moment of redemption. Dismissed for just 6 in the first innings, he had seemed unlikely to make a mark. But when the opportunity came, he seized it.

After surviving a peach from Vidyadhar Patil that left him late, Iqbal battled through Karnataka’s attack and a barrage of close-field sledging to remain unbeaten on 94 at stumps on Day 4.

On Saturday morning, he completed his century with authority, driving one straight for a four, though he had been stuck on 98 for some time, blocking deliveries and carefully negotiating the Karnataka attack before reaching the milestone and putting J&K firmly in control.

Iqbals’ century adds to a promising career. Since 2018, he has played 14 first-class matches, scoring 747 runs at an average of 31.1, including a highest score of 133*. In 20 List A matches, he has 663 runs at 36.8, while in T20s, he has accumulated 617 runs in 25 matches.

Jammu & Kashmir finished second in the group stage with 24 points, recording wins over Rajasthan, Delhi, and Hyderabad, draws against Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry, and Himachal Pradesh, and a narrow loss to Mumbai, showcasing a consistent run that carried them to the final.

In the knockout stages, J&K defeated Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs and Bengal by six wickets to secure their spot in the final.

With Iqbal’s innings extending the lead past 500 runs, Karnataka’s chances of a comeback have all but vanished, as Jammu & Kashmir move closer to claiming their first Ranji Trophy title following Qamran Iqbal’s last-minute arrival and century.

