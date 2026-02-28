Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal Slams Century As J&K Inch Closer To Historic Ranji Trophy Title

Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir's Qamran Iqbal plays a shot on day four of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir's Qamran Iqbal plays a shot on day four of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)