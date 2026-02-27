China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

China called the two countries to resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and called for a ceasefire.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan to “exercise calm and restraint.

  • China is actively mediating through its own channels and stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation.

  • In response to concerns over safety amid the clashes, Mao stated, “We are closely following the development of the situation and will provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need.”

China on Friday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to work toward a ceasefire, expressing concern over the rising conflict between the two neighbours.

Responding to questions on the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that “China is closely following the developments of the situation in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

She emphasised that Pakistan and Afghanistan are close neighbours, and both share borders with China. “As a neighbour and friend, China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict and deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the conflict,” Mao said.

Mao added that China supports combating all forms of terrorism and “calls on both sides to exercise calm and restraint, properly resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and realise a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid more suffering.”

Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan (Representational Image) - AP
Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes After Pakistani Air Raids

BY Outlook News Desk

School children with bags | - Shutterstock 
The Burden of Bags: Why Heavy School Loads Persist Despite Reform Promises

BY Ainnie Arif

Related Content
Related Content

She stressed that de-escalation “serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and will help uphold peace and stability in the region.”

Mao also noted that China has been mediating between the two countries through its own channels and “stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation and improving relations between the two countries.”

On whether China is considering evacuating its nationals or companies from Pakistan and Afghanistan, or suspending relevant flights amid the cross-border clashes, Mao said, “We are closely following the development of the situation and will provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need.”

She highlighted that China maintains close ties with both countries through a tripartite mechanism, conducting periodic meetings to address Islamabad’s repeated allegations against Kabul of harbouring Pakistan-based militant groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Baloch Liberation Army.

The Afghan Taliban, however, firmly reject these allegations and blame the Pakistani army’s aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, for the escalation of the conflict.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI, Super 8: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts A 'Cracking' T20 World Cup Game, Shares Words Of Wisdom For India

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Super 8 Win Over ZIM In Chennai

  4. Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away In Noida Hospital After Long Battle With Liver Cancer

  5. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  3. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

  4. As The Glaciers Recede, So Do The People

  5. Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  4. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  5. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 