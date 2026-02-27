China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan to “exercise calm and restraint.
China on Friday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to work toward a ceasefire, expressing concern over the rising conflict between the two neighbours.
Responding to questions on the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that “China is closely following the developments of the situation in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
She emphasised that Pakistan and Afghanistan are close neighbours, and both share borders with China. “As a neighbour and friend, China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict and deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the conflict,” Mao said.
Mao added that China supports combating all forms of terrorism and “calls on both sides to exercise calm and restraint, properly resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and realise a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid more suffering.”
She stressed that de-escalation “serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and will help uphold peace and stability in the region.”
Mao also noted that China has been mediating between the two countries through its own channels and “stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation and improving relations between the two countries.”
On whether China is considering evacuating its nationals or companies from Pakistan and Afghanistan, or suspending relevant flights amid the cross-border clashes, Mao said, “We are closely following the development of the situation and will provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need.”
She highlighted that China maintains close ties with both countries through a tripartite mechanism, conducting periodic meetings to address Islamabad’s repeated allegations against Kabul of harbouring Pakistan-based militant groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Baloch Liberation Army.
The Afghan Taliban, however, firmly reject these allegations and blame the Pakistani army’s aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, for the escalation of the conflict.