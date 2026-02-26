Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes After Pakistani Air Raids

Pakistan’s ministry of information, cited by Geo News, said the operations targeted seven camps associated with Fitna al Khwarij — a term used by Pakistan for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — as well as affiliates and Daesh Khorasan Province. Authorities described the action as “precise and accurate,” carried out in response to suicide bombings in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu during the holy month of Ramadan.