Eight Arrested In Delhi Terror Conspiracy: ISI, LeT And Bangladesh Links Uncovered

Eight suspects arrested across Tamil Nadu for alleged terror conspiracy targeting Delhi, linked to Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based groups.
Group suspected of planning subversive activities with LeT handlers to avenge February 6 Islamabad mosque blast.
Police recovered dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards; central agencies assisting probe amid Red Fort explosion alert.
Delhi police have arrested eight suspects accused of plotting a terror conspiracy in Delhi, directed by Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist organisations, police sources told PTI on Sunday.
According to PTI, six of the suspects were detained in various parts of Tamil Nadu and are being transported to Delhi for questioning. Some of those arrested are Bangladeshi nationals, the sources added.
Two individuals had been detained earlier as part of follow-up actions in the same case.
PTI reported that security agencies issued an alert on Saturday regarding a potential explosion near the Red Fort, following inputs from central intelligence agencies that Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has targeted prominent religious sites in India.
The sources said the arrests followed specific intelligence about a module suspected of planning subversive activities across the country.
During searches, police seized dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from the suspects, which are under analysis to determine the network's scope and possible foreign connections.
Preliminary probes indicate the group was communicating with handlers connected to Pakistan's ISI and certain Bangladesh-based outfits.
Central agencies are supporting the investigation, the sources said.
Intelligence agencies had suggested that LeT might be preparing an IED-based attack. The alleged plot is reportedly aimed at avenging the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, sources told PTI.
The alert follows the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort on 10 November 2025, which claimed at least 13 lives and injured more than 20 others.
The blast happened when a car packed with explosives detonated near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort metro station, setting nearby vehicles alight and sparking panic in the crowded area.
(With inputs from PTI)