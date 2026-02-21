Tight Security At Red Fort And Chandni Chowk Over Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Threat Alert

Security heightened at Red Fort and Chandni Chowk after intelligence warned of possible LeT terror attack.
Specific inputs indicate a temple in Chandni Chowk could be targeted with an IED.
Measures follow the November 2025 Red Fort car explosion that killed at least 13 people.
Delhi heightened security at prominent religious and heritage locations on Saturday, including zones near the Red Fort and sections of Chandni Chowk, after receiving intelligence about a potential terror threat, according to an official.
According to PTI, security agencies put out an alert regarding a possible explosion near the Red Fort—a key tourist site and heavily guarded area—following inputs from central intelligence agencies that the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has reportedly placed major religious sites in India on its target list.
Sources indicated that specific intelligence pointed to a temple in the Chandni Chowk vicinity as one of the possible targets.
PTI reported that while these intelligence inputs are undergoing verification and evaluation, authorities have increased security measures around sensitive religious sites and busy public spaces.
Delhi Police and central agencies are working in close coordination, with stepped-up surveillance involving CCTV monitoring, vehicle inspections, and extra personnel at vulnerable spots. Bomb disposal teams, dog squads, and quick reaction units have been kept on standby at important locations, they added.
This latest alert follows the car explosion near the historic Red Fort on 10 November 2025, which claimed at least 13 lives and left over 20 people injured. The detonation happened when a vehicle packed with explosives went off close to Gate No 1 of the Red Fort metro station, setting several nearby vehicles alight and spreading panic across the crowded neighbourhood.
Security officials have called on the public to stay alert and report any suspicious items or behaviour to police or emergency services without delay. Officials stressed that there is no reason for alarm, describing the enhanced measures as purely precautionary.
(With inputs from PTI)