Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

Boong’s father has been away in Moreh for years and has not returned. Aware of his mother’s desire, Boong decides that he will personally travel to Moreh—a town on the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district—and bring his father back as a Holi gift to her. What follows is a boy’s journey that steadily uncovers the consequences of Manipur’s military and political ambience. The audience is first drawn into the insider-outsider (or mayang) debate, which threads throughout the narrative. This unfolds through the contrast between Boong’s friend Raju (Angom Sanamatum), who has a brown skin tone, and Juliana (Nemetia Ngangbam), a fair-skinned child. Despite their close bond, Raju and his father are constantly subjected to bullying because they are outsiders. At school and during his search for Boong’s father, Raju is attacked by children calling him “blackie.” Moreover, Boong and his mother are criticised for engaging with outsiders (Raju and his father), whom some view as an embarrassment to the community. Even Boong himself, in moments of anger, repeats, “Outsider, go back! Go to Rajasthan.”