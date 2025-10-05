Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

As a writer from the Northeast, how do you think one should engage with food as identity?

The identity through food that I bring is by writing about how we are defined by what we eat, because our food also tells a lot about where we came from and how. For example, most fermented food today speaks about how our ancestors had to preserve food for a long time and how they would scavenge for food. Food has much to do with our identity, which I subtly bring to my works. In my previous works, I have also addressed it as I bring in the story of a young girl finding cooked wild edible leaves, which in turn reflects the larger history of how forests were home to our ancestors and their survival. There’s also this poem where I have written how my aunt sent me a cooked river fish and how this river fish tells the story of the forest wood. Every food carries a story of its own and tells a lot about our identity. Food can also be a form of poetry because both involve emotions and evoke deep, evocative feelings. Our food carries a narrative of our past and how our ancestors foraged for food in the wild