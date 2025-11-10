DIFF 2025: Adil Hussain Interview | “Art Is The Star, We Are Only Its Servants”

A

DIFF, in my opinion, is the best film festival in the country, period. There’s no red carpet, no gloss or glitter. Even the opening ceremony is simple: the director of DIFF says a few words, and the films begin. I’ve always believed that if there’s any “star” to be celebrated at a film festival, it should be the film itself, not the people who made it. We are servants of art.

That philosophy is what sets DIFF apart. When I first came here, I was so relieved to find no red carpet. I’ve always cringed at that culture. It’s unfair to the rest of the cast and crew. Why only celebrate the actor, when the cinematographer, the spot boy, the sound engineer, and the rest of the film crew have all given their blood and sweat?

I also admire DIFF for its integrity. Last year, three of my films were submitted but none were selected, even though I’m on the advisory board. That’s exactly why I respect this festival. It doesn’t operate on favouritism or networking—it believes in merit.

A festival like DIFF celebrates a microcosmic understanding of the human condition. It zooms in on the ordinariness of human life, but finds magic in it. Most of the films you see here are not grand-scale films. They study the human condition in the minutest possible way.