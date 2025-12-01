Cutting Through Rocks Review | Courage, Rebellion And Feminism In Rural Iran

These layers of contrasts also start weighing heavily on the audience, making one question if it is all too much and may come crashing down. And crashing down it does come—the film doesn’t shy away from showing the backlash Shahverdi faces, through formal complaints accusing her of running a “dishonourable house,” public humiliation, and societal restrictions that aim to silence her. Sara herself acknowledges early in the film that doing something unconventional “sometimes comes with a cost,” and the narrative returns to this truth again and again, showing the emotional and social price of defying norms.