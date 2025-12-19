Sholay Final Cut Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's Film Earns Rs 2 Crore In One Week

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, with its original ending, returned to cinemas in India on December 12, across 1,500 screens. Titled Sholay: The Final Cut, the 4K restored edition of the cult classic included deleted scenes and the original ending in which Thakur kills Gabbar. Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer was re-released to mark the 50th anniversary of the film, in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which restored the film’s original 70mm product to the 4K version, accentuated by Dolby 5.1 sound. The runtime with the original version was 209.05 minutes.