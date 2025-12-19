Sholay Final Cut Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's Film Earns Rs 2 Crore In One Week

The 4K restored and extended version of Sholay featured the censored original climax.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
A Still from Sholay (1975)
Sholay: The Final Cut box office collection Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • Titled Sholay: The Final Cut, Ramesh Sippy's cult classic was released in Indian cinemas on December 12.

  • The 4K restored version of the film featured the censored original climax.

  • It collected only Rs 2 crore in seven days.

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, with its original ending, returned to cinemas in India on December 12, across 1,500 screens. Titled Sholay: The Final Cut, the 4K restored edition of the cult classic included deleted scenes and the original ending in which Thakur kills Gabbar. Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer was re-released to mark the 50th anniversary of the film, in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which restored the film’s original 70mm product to the 4K version, accentuated by Dolby 5.1 sound. The runtime with the original version was 209.05 minutes.

Sholay: The Final Cut box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film opened at the box office with Rs 30 lakhs, and saw a rise on Day 2, earning Rs 50 lakh, and saw a further boost, collecting Rs 60 lakh on Day 3. On Day 4, it slowed down, raking in Rs 15 lakh and remained consistent till Day 7. The total collection of Sholay: The Final Cut stands at Rs 2 crore in seven days.

Published At:
Tags

