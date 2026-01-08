Kiara Advani’s Toxic Role Pushes Limits With Cirque Du Soleil-Inspired Performance

Kiara Advani trained internationally for Toxic.
Film features Cirque du Soleil-inspired acrobatic act.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, starring Yash.
Kiara Advani’s appearance in the Toxic teaser has drawn attention for its striking visual language and unusual setting. Introduced in a circus-like environment, her character instantly signals that this is not a conventional role. As anticipation builds around Geetu Mohandas’ ambitious project, new details reveal the scale of preparation behind Kiara’s performance in the film.
Kiara Advani Toxic role and performance training
Sources close to the production confirm that Kiara Advani plays an acrobat in Toxic. To prepare, the actor trained extensively with international performers who were brought on board specifically for her sequences. The collaboration went beyond physical coaching, with the team designing and rehearsing a Cirque du Soleil-inspired act tailored for the film’s narrative and visual tone.
The intention, according to insiders, was to create imagery rarely attempted in Indian cinema. The focus was on achieving a global aesthetic while grounding the performance in emotional intensity, demanding both physical endurance and artistic precision from the actor.
Cirque du Soleil-inspired Bollywood act in Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead and features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Kiara Advani. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film aims to blend scale with character-driven storytelling.
Kiara has previously described this role as her toughest so far. Those close to the project describe her character as fearless and raw, combining grace with strength. Mohandas herself has publicly praised Kiara’s commitment, calling her on-screen transformation deeply impactful and integral to the film’s vision.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release theatrically on March 19, 2026.