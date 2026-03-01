Texla Teaser Out: Aishwarya Rajinikanth Returns With Next Directorial Venture

Aishwarya Rajinikanth has returned as director for the upcoming film Texla. The teaser was unveiled recently.

Texla teaser out
  • Aishwarya Rajinikanth has returned as director for the upcoming film Texla.

  • Texla teaser was unveiled recently.

  • The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film, earlier tentatively titled #KRG09, is now named Texla. The makers unveiled the teaser for Texla alongside the title reveal. Kannan Ravi Group, the production house behind the Tamil film, shared the teaser on social media

Texla teaser out

Sharing the teaser, the banner wrote, "Happiness in every little moment. All set to relive the nostalgia and rewind the magic. Presenting the Tamil title teaser of @krgoffl's #Production9 - #Texla. An @aishwaryarajini Film. @kannan_ravi_krg @deepak_ravi @itsyuvan @u1recordsoffl @srinath_viswanathan @sathish_pro @s2mediaoffl @decoffl #KRG09."

The title teaser begins with a group of underprivileged kids seated in a thatched hut waiting eagerly for something to start. A man, standing at the entrance, keeps looking at the sky, indicating that there will be rain clouds. He tells the children, "It looks like it won't come today as well."

One of the sad boys, "Not possible today as well, elder brother?" To which the man replies, "What can I do? This is not under my control." As they leave disappointed, the man asks them to return. As they return, there is sunlight coming out of the rain clouds.

Watch the teaser here.

As per a report in IANS, the production house, through a statement, had said, "We are a production house that firmly believes that cinema thrives on meaningful collaborations, as filmmaking is truly a collective art built on shared vision, passion, and trust."

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

"Conceived as a wholesome and sure-shot entertainer, the film promises to deliver a powerful and engaging cinematic experience for viewers of all backgrounds," it stated further.

Renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for this film.

