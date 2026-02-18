Lokah Chapter 2 Filming From September, Kalyani Priyadarshan Confirms Return

Lokah Chapter 2 filming is set to begin in September, with scripting currently underway.

Lokah Chapter 2
Lokah’s sequel to begin in September Photo: Instagram
  • Lokah Chapter 2 filming begins in September.

  • Kalyani Priyadarshan confirms Lokah sequel return.

  • Lokah franchise expands Malayalam female superhero universe.

Work on Lokah Chapter 2 has officially begun, with scripting in progress and filming scheduled to start in September. The update comes directly from Kalyani Priyadarshan, who confirmed she will reprise her role in the much-awaited sequel, adding fresh momentum to the expanding Lokah franchise.

Speaking at a recent public event, Kalyani shared that the script is currently being developed and production is expected to move to floors later this year. Her confirmation has reassured fans who were eager to know whether the original cast would return for the next chapter.

Lokah Chapter 2 filming update and sequel plans

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra blended folklore, fantasy and emotional drama, introducing audiences to Chandra, also known as Neeli, a supernatural being navigating the modern world. The film struck a chord with viewers through its rooted storytelling and large-scale visual ambition.

The first instalment reportedly crossed the ₹ 300-crore mark worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date. It also made history as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film, with Chandra confronting the antagonist Nachiyappa.

With that scale of success, expectations for the sequel are naturally high. While the makers had teased the continuation earlier, this is the clearest update yet on the Lokah 2 shooting schedule.

Cast speculation around Lokah 2

Industry buzz suggests that Tovino Thomas may join the franchise as Michael, a chathan. There is also speculation that Dulquer Salmaan could return as Charlie, the odiyan. However, there has been no official confirmation on these additions so far.

Meanwhile, Kalyani is also reportedly linked to director Jai Mehta’s upcoming horror thriller Pralay, which could see her reunite with the Lokah lead actor once again.

The release date for Lokah Chapter 2 has not yet been announced.

