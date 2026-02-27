Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Special Moment From Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding: Watched The Kindest Girl Marry Her Best Friend

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, fondly called "Virosh" by their fans, are officially married. The couple got married at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, on Thursday, February 26. They first tied the knot in the Telugu tradition, followed by the Kondava tradition ceremony, honouring each other's roots. Shortly after their wedding, the newlyweds shared dreamy wedding pics from their Telugu wedding on social media feeds. Fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.