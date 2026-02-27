Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Special Moment From Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding: Watched The Kindest Girl Marry Her Best Friend

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan shared a heartfelt note while posting pictures from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding ceremony.
The Lokah actress described the wedding so beautifully.
The couple got married in Udaipur on Thursday, February 26.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, fondly called "Virosh" by their fans, are officially married. The couple got married at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, Udaipur, on Thursday, February 26. They first tied the knot in the Telugu tradition, followed by the Kondava tradition ceremony, honouring each other's roots. Shortly after their wedding, the newlyweds shared dreamy wedding pics from their Telugu wedding on social media feeds. Fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.
Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has penned a heartfelt note for Rashmika and Vijay, where she beautifully described the wedding.
Kalyani Priyadarshan wishes Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Kalyani was one of the guests at 'Virosh's wedding. She recalled an emotional moment when Rashmika walked towards Vijay at the mandap.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kalyani shared Rashmika's wedding post and wrote, "Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend in the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him, and he sat there waiting with his back turned, you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything (sic)."
