Virosh Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Deverakonda Welcomes 'Vadina' Rashmika Mandanna Into Their Family

In his post, Anand recalled the time when fans used to shout “Vadina ela unaru?” (How’s the sister-in-law?) whenever Rashmika and Vijay were spotted together in public. The actor admitted he never quite knew how to respond then, but today, as his brother is married to the love of his life, everything makes sense. He called Rashmika “the most positive and compassionate person” as his Vadina and prayed that the newlyweds would continue to smile together for “a lifetime.”