Virosh Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Deverakonda Welcomes 'Vadina' Rashmika Mandanna Into Their Family

Virosh wedding: Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda, shared pictures with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anand Deverakonda, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna
Anand Deverakonda with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Photo: Instagram/Anand Deverakonda
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now officially married.

  • The couple shared pics from Udaipur soon after the wedding.

  • Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda welcomed his "vadina" with a heartfelt post.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on Thursday, February 26, 2026. They exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony, held in the morning, followed by another wedding in the evening, to honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage. Post the ceremonies, the newlyweds shared dreamy pics from their wedding. Later, Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda also shared a heartfelt post, welcoming his "vadina" (sister-in-law in Telugu) to the family.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet
Rashmika-Vijay's 1st Glimpse From Sangeet Out, Actress Reportedly Dedicates Special Performance To The Latter

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Anand Deverakonda's post for Vijay and Rashmika

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand shared two pictures: one hugging his brother and sister-in-law, and another of the bride and groom while performing a wedding ritual.

In his post, Anand recalled the time when fans used to shout “Vadina ela unaru?” (How’s the sister-in-law?) whenever Rashmika and Vijay were spotted together in public. The actor admitted he never quite knew how to respond then, but today, as his brother is married to the love of his life, everything makes sense. He called Rashmika “the most positive and compassionate person” as his Vadina and prayed that the newlyweds would continue to smile together for “a lifetime.”

"There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react. 😅", he wrote and added, "Today, my brother is married ♥️, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together! ♥️🧿(sic)."

Rasmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pics
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Share First Pics From Udaipur Wedding

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vijay and Rashmika will reportedly host their wedding reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on March 4. Several celebs from the Hindi and South film industries are expected to attend it.

Published At:
