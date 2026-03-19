IPL 2026: Complete List Of Team Sponsors, TV Broadcasters And Streaming Platforms

Complete IPL 2026 guide covering team sponsors, global TV broadcasters, and streaming platforms, highlighting new brand partnerships and where fans can watch matches worldwide

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IPL 2026: Complete List Of Team Sponsors, TV Broadcasters And Streaming Platforms
IPL 2026: Complete List Of Team Sponsors, TV Broadcasters And Streaming Platforms Photo: IPL/BCCI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 sees new-age sponsors replace fantasy gaming brands

  • Strong global TV coverage across key regions

  • Digital platforms expand IPL’s worldwide reach

IPL teams are heading into the 2026 season with a noticeable shift in their jersey fronts. With fantasy gaming brands stepping away due to regulatory pressure, franchises have moved quickly to lock in new principal sponsors, many from completely different industries than before.

At the league level, the Indian Premier League continues with Tata as the title sponsor, part of a multi-year deal. However, the bigger story lies with individual teams, where sponsorship changes reflect evolving business trends across India and globally.

Also Read: Ban On Real Money Games

Major Sponsor Changes Ahead of IPL 2026

The biggest change this season is the exit of fantasy gaming companies, which previously dominated team sponsorships. In their place, teams have brought in brands from sectors like renewable energy, electronics, infrastructure, and electric mobility.

Chennai Super Kings have partnered with Etihad Airways, while Mumbai Indians are backed by Lauritz Knudsen, part of Schneider Electric’s global ecosystem. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s tie-up with Nothing signals a push toward younger, tech-savvy audiences.

Kolkata Knight Riders have gone with VIDA, Hero MotoCorp’s EV brand, reflecting the league’s growing association with sustainability-focused companies. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals continue with Hero FinCorp, and Gujarat Titans are backed by Birla Estates.

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Full List of IPL 2026 Team Principal Sponsors

IPL TeamPrincipal SponsorIndustryValuation / Net Worth (Approx.)Corporate Status
Chennai Super KingsEtihad AirwaysAviation8.4 Billion Dollar (Annual Revenue)State-Owned
Mumbai IndiansLauritz KnudsenElectrical & Automation161 Billion Dollar (Parent: Schneider)Public (Global)
Royal Challengers BengaluruNothingConsumer Electronics1.3 Billion Dollar (₹10,800 Cr)Private
Kolkata Knight RidersVIDA (Hero)Electric VehiclesINR 1,06,000 Crore (Hero MotoCorp)Public
Delhi CapitalsHero FinCorpFinancial ServicesINR 13,092 CrorePre-IPO
Gujarat TitansBirla EstatesReal EstateINR 12,719 Crore (ABRE)Public
Rajasthan RoyalsWaaree SolarRenewable EnergyINR 82,930 CrorePublic
Sunrisers HyderabadShree CementConstructionINR 82,843 CrorePublic
Lucknow Super GiantsJK Super CementConstructionINR 38,704 Crore (JK Cement)Public
Punjab KingsCP PlusSecurity & SurveillanceINR 18,646 Crore (Aditya Infotech)Public

Where to watch Indian Premier League 2026?

RegionTV BroadcasterDigital Streaming Platform
IndiaStar Sports NetworkJioHotstar
AustraliaFox Cricket (Foxtel)Kayo Sports / YuppTV
United KingdomSky Sports CricketSky Go / NOW TV
USA & CanadaWillow TVWillow TV App / Disney+ Hotstar
Middle East (MENA)CricLife (Etisalat/du)StarzPlay / Noon / beIN Connect
South AfricaSuperSportDStv App
New ZealandSky Sport NZSky Go NZ / FanCode

When is IPL 2026 starting?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the IPL title last season, will feature in this season’s opening match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The contest will take place at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which has been cleared to host IPL matches after the tragic stampede that took place last year.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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