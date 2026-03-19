IPL 2026: Complete List Of Team Sponsors, TV Broadcasters And Streaming Platforms

Summary of this article
IPL 2026 sees new-age sponsors replace fantasy gaming brands
Strong global TV coverage across key regions
Digital platforms expand IPL’s worldwide reach
IPL teams are heading into the 2026 season with a noticeable shift in their jersey fronts. With fantasy gaming brands stepping away due to regulatory pressure, franchises have moved quickly to lock in new principal sponsors, many from completely different industries than before.
At the league level, the Indian Premier League continues with Tata as the title sponsor, part of a multi-year deal. However, the bigger story lies with individual teams, where sponsorship changes reflect evolving business trends across India and globally.
Major Sponsor Changes Ahead of IPL 2026
The biggest change this season is the exit of fantasy gaming companies, which previously dominated team sponsorships. In their place, teams have brought in brands from sectors like renewable energy, electronics, infrastructure, and electric mobility.
Chennai Super Kings have partnered with Etihad Airways, while Mumbai Indians are backed by Lauritz Knudsen, part of Schneider Electric’s global ecosystem. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s tie-up with Nothing signals a push toward younger, tech-savvy audiences.
Kolkata Knight Riders have gone with VIDA, Hero MotoCorp’s EV brand, reflecting the league’s growing association with sustainability-focused companies. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals continue with Hero FinCorp, and Gujarat Titans are backed by Birla Estates.
Full List of IPL 2026 Team Principal Sponsors
|IPL Team
|Principal Sponsor
|Industry
|Valuation / Net Worth (Approx.)
|Corporate Status
|Chennai Super Kings
|Etihad Airways
|Aviation
|8.4 Billion Dollar (Annual Revenue)
|State-Owned
|Mumbai Indians
|Lauritz Knudsen
|Electrical & Automation
|161 Billion Dollar (Parent: Schneider)
|Public (Global)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Nothing
|Consumer Electronics
|1.3 Billion Dollar (₹10,800 Cr)
|Private
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|VIDA (Hero)
|Electric Vehicles
|INR 1,06,000 Crore (Hero MotoCorp)
|Public
|Delhi Capitals
|Hero FinCorp
|Financial Services
|INR 13,092 Crore
|Pre-IPO
|Gujarat Titans
|Birla Estates
|Real Estate
|INR 12,719 Crore (ABRE)
|Public
|Rajasthan Royals
|Waaree Solar
|Renewable Energy
|INR 82,930 Crore
|Public
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Shree Cement
|Construction
|INR 82,843 Crore
|Public
|Lucknow Super Giants
|JK Super Cement
|Construction
|INR 38,704 Crore (JK Cement)
|Public
|Punjab Kings
|CP Plus
|Security & Surveillance
|INR 18,646 Crore (Aditya Infotech)
|Public
Where to watch Indian Premier League 2026?
|Region
|TV Broadcaster
|Digital Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket (Foxtel)
|Kayo Sports / YuppTV
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App / Disney+ Hotstar
|Middle East (MENA)
|CricLife (Etisalat/du)
|StarzPlay / Noon / beIN Connect
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go NZ / FanCode
When is IPL 2026 starting?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won the IPL title last season, will feature in this season’s opening match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The contest will take place at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which has been cleared to host IPL matches after the tragic stampede that took place last year.