Assam Rifles Apprehend Key Accused In 2023 Abduction-Murder Of Two Meitei Students

Assam Rifles have apprehended a major accused in the abduction and murder of two Meitei students that took place in 2023 amid ethnic violence in Manipur.
The arrest was made during a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs in a sensitive area of the state.
The incident had triggered widespread outrage and added to the ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.
Assam Rifles have arrested a key accused in the abduction and brutal murder of two Meitei students that occurred in 2023 during the height of ethnic violence in Manipur.
The arrested individual is believed to be one of the prime suspects involved in the kidnapping and subsequent killing of the two college-going students. Security sources said the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence, and the accused has been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation.
The 2023 incident had sent shockwaves across the state, with the bodies of the two students later recovered. The case had become a major point of contention during the ongoing ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, leading to massive protests and demands for justice from Meitei organisations.
Officials stated that the arrest is part of continued efforts to track down culprits involved in heinous crimes during the ethnic clashes. “The accused will be thoroughly interrogated to uncover the full conspiracy and identify other accomplices,” a senior officer said.
The Manipur government welcomed the arrest and assured that the law will take its own course. The development is expected to bring some sense of relief to the families of the victims who have been demanding swift justice for the past two years.
This arrest comes as security forces continue intensive operations to restore normalcy and maintain peace in the violence-hit state.