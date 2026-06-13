Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Farewell Note As Kane Williamson Calls Time On Career

Virat Kohli shares a farewell message for Kane Williamson on his international retirement
Kohli hails his friendship with Kane while wishing him luck for his future
ICC Chairman also shared a tribute post for Kane Williamson on social media
Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli penned a beautiful retirement note for Kane Williamson after the former New Zealand captain announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Test series against England.
Virat Kohli cherished the instances when he took on the field against the Kiwi great, but more than that, he valued the friendship they built off the field.
Kohli also congratulated him for the next phase of his life and asked him to enjoy the rewards of a remarkable career. Kohli and Williamson's friendship dates back to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup.
"From an opponent to a friend over the years. It's been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond," wrote Kohli on 'X' following Williamson's decision to hang up his cricketing shoes.
"I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You've done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life's only just begun," Kohli added.
Kane Williamson, widely regarded as one of New Zealand's greatest batters, has brought the curtain down on a remarkable 16-year international career.
The former captain represented his country in 378 international matches, setting numerous records and earning admiration across the cricketing world. This decision follows the earlier one of calling time on his International T20 career back in 2025.
Jay Shah Also Jumps The Bandwagon
ICC Chairman Jay Shah also paid tribute to Kane Williamson, praising his achievements as a player and former New Zealand captain in a social media post.
"Congratulations to Kane Williamson on an exceptional international career built on class, humility, and outstanding leadership. Your achievements as the ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2019 Player of the Tournament and the captain of New Zealand's historic ICC World Test Championship 2021 triumph will remain etched in cricketing history," Shah wrote on ‘X’.
"Wishing you continued success and fulfilment in all your future endeavours," Shah added.
Kane Williamson is signing off as New Zealand's all-time leading scorer in international cricket with 19,346 runs across all formats, of which 9,500 runs are in Test cricket, with 33 centuries and six double-tons. Across formats, he slammed 48 centuries and six double-centuries.