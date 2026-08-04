The Intern Korean Remake Trailer: Choi Min Sik, Han So Hee Bring Fresh Twist To Classic

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The upcoming adaptation blends workplace humour with emotional storytelling, while the long-awaited Indian remake remains without any major update.

The Intern Korean
The Intern Korean Remake Trailer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Choi Min Sik plays a senior intern navigating modern Korean workplace culture brilliantly.

  • Han So Hee leads the fashion start-up in the heartfelt The Intern remake.

  • Indian remake announced in 2020 remains without any official production update.

The trailer for the Korean remake of The Intern has finally arrived, offering a heartwarming glimpse into a story of friendship, second chances and workplace culture. Led by Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee, the adaptation retains the emotional core of the beloved Hollywood original while giving it a distinctly Korean flavour. Interestingly, the trailer has also renewed interest in the long-delayed Indian remake, which has seen no significant progress in years.

Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee headline The Intern Korean remake

The trailer introduces Kim Gi Ho, played by Choi Min Sik, a veteran professional who begins a new chapter as a senior intern at fashion start-up Wootutu. During his interview, it is said by the character that his greatest strength is his experience while his biggest weakness is his age, a response that earns him the position despite the generational gap.

Han So-hee, Jeon Jong-seo - Instagram
Han So-hee To Star Opposite Jeon Jong-seo In A Noir Drama, To Commence Filming In Latter Half Of 2024

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

As Gi Ho settles into his new workplace, he struggles to understand younger colleagues and modern office culture. From carefully arranging his desk with traditional essentials to searching online for ways to communicate with the MZ generation, the trailer balances humour with heartfelt moments.

Related Content
Our Sticky Love Trailer - IMDb
BWF India Open 2025: India's PV Sindhu returns to Japan's Manami Suizu - | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
Scandal Wraps Filming - X
Seo In Young Marriage Confirmed as Agency Addresses Reports - X

Korean adaptation arrives as Indian remake remains stalled

Han So Hee stars as Sun Woo, the ambitious founder of Wootutu, a role originally played by Anne Hathaway. The supporting cast includes Kim Jun Han, Ryu Hye Young and Kim Geum Soon, while Kim Do Young directs the remake.

The film is based on Nancy Meyers' 2015 hit The Intern, starring Robert De Niro as retired executive Ben Whittaker and Anne Hathaway as entrepreneur Jules Ostin. Their unlikely friendship became one of the film's defining strengths.

Meanwhile, the Indian remake, first announced in 2020 with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has remained in limbo. After Rishi Kapoor's death, Amitabh Bachchan joined the project in 2021. Reports later suggested Deepika Padukone stepped away from the lead role while continuing as producer.

Upcoming K-Dramas In August 2026 - IMDb
Upcoming K-Dramas In August 2026: Flex X Cop 2, Our Sticky Love And More Await

By Aishani Biswas

The Korean remake will be released theatrically on September 16, 2026, during the Chuseok holiday.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories