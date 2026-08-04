The Intern Korean Remake Trailer: Choi Min Sik, Han So Hee Bring Fresh Twist To Classic

Choi Min Sik plays a senior intern navigating modern Korean workplace culture brilliantly.
Han So Hee leads the fashion start-up in the heartfelt The Intern remake.
Indian remake announced in 2020 remains without any official production update.
The trailer for the Korean remake of The Intern has finally arrived, offering a heartwarming glimpse into a story of friendship, second chances and workplace culture. Led by Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee, the adaptation retains the emotional core of the beloved Hollywood original while giving it a distinctly Korean flavour. Interestingly, the trailer has also renewed interest in the long-delayed Indian remake, which has seen no significant progress in years.
Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee headline The Intern Korean remake
The trailer introduces Kim Gi Ho, played by Choi Min Sik, a veteran professional who begins a new chapter as a senior intern at fashion start-up Wootutu. During his interview, it is said by the character that his greatest strength is his experience while his biggest weakness is his age, a response that earns him the position despite the generational gap.
As Gi Ho settles into his new workplace, he struggles to understand younger colleagues and modern office culture. From carefully arranging his desk with traditional essentials to searching online for ways to communicate with the MZ generation, the trailer balances humour with heartfelt moments.
Korean adaptation arrives as Indian remake remains stalled
Han So Hee stars as Sun Woo, the ambitious founder of Wootutu, a role originally played by Anne Hathaway. The supporting cast includes Kim Jun Han, Ryu Hye Young and Kim Geum Soon, while Kim Do Young directs the remake.
The film is based on Nancy Meyers' 2015 hit The Intern, starring Robert De Niro as retired executive Ben Whittaker and Anne Hathaway as entrepreneur Jules Ostin. Their unlikely friendship became one of the film's defining strengths.
Meanwhile, the Indian remake, first announced in 2020 with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has remained in limbo. After Rishi Kapoor's death, Amitabh Bachchan joined the project in 2021. Reports later suggested Deepika Padukone stepped away from the lead role while continuing as producer.
The Korean remake will be released theatrically on September 16, 2026, during the Chuseok holiday.