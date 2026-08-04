Ramayana Costume Designers Break Silence On Backlash, Defend Sai Pallavi's Sita Look

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The duo said every design choice was intentional and rooted in creative interpretation rather than archaeological accuracy.

Ramayana
Ramayana Costume Designers Defend Ramayana's Designs Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Rimple and Harpreet Narula defended Ramayana costumes against growing online criticism.

  • Sai Pallavi's Sita look was inspired by faith rather than archaeological authenticity.

  • Ramayana: Part One releases during Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in 2027.

Ramayana costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula have addressed the criticism surrounding the film's costumes following the release of its trailer. The looks of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi have sparked heated online debate, with some viewers questioning the visual styling. Responding to the backlash, the designers said they expected differing opinions and insisted that every costume was created with careful thought and a clear creative vision.

Ramayana costume designers explain Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta's looks

Speaking to The Times of India, it was said by Rimple and Harpreet Narula that they had anticipated criticism because Ramayana has existed in the collective imagination for generations. They added that discussions around casting, costumes and visual effects had not affected their confidence because they remained true to their artistic approach.

Addressing criticism of Sai Pallavi's Sita look, it was explained by Rimple that the design was never intended to be based on archaeological authenticity. Instead, she said, "When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness."

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Rimple and Harpreet Narula defend Ramayana costume controversy

Harpreet also explained the symbolism behind Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi costume, saying, "The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make. She is torn between her own son and Ram." He added that every colour had been selected with intention and audiences were often quick to judge without understanding the creative process.

The designers further argued that no definitive costume references from the Treta Yuga exist, making every adaptation an interpretation. As Harpreet put it, "This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There's thought behind every thread," while urging audiences to watch the complete film before forming opinions.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar also weighed in on the casting, saying he was uncertain whether Ranbir Kapoor would be accepted as Lord Rama because of the actor's previous screen image, though he praised Sai Pallavi and Yash.

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The makers have confirmed that Ramayana: Part One will arrive during Diwali 2026, with Part Two scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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