Ravi Mohan Divorce: Aarti Ravi’s Mother Sujatha Vijayakumar Denies Rs 40 Lakh Maintenance Demand

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Producer Sujatha Vijayakumar refuted reports that her daughter Aarti Ravi demanded Rs 40 lakh monthly maintenance from Ravi Mohan, alleging the actor left the family in debt.

Ravi Mohan divorce case
Ravi Mohan divorce battle escalates over maintenance claims Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Actor Ravi Mohan's mother-in-law producer Sujatha Vijayakumar denied reports that her daughter, Aarti Ravi, demanded Rs 40 lakh monthly maintenance.

  • Vijayakumar alleged Mohan left the family with heavy debts.

  • The court ordered Ravi Mohan to pay Rs 86 lakh annually for his children's school fees.

Actor Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi's divorce battle has turned murkier, continuing to draw public attention. Ravi Mohan's mother-in-law producer Sujatha Vijayakumar held a press conference to refute reports that her daughter demanded Rs 40 lakh per month in maintenance from her husband

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Debts and maintenance

The family faces severe financial strain. Vijayakumar accused Mohan of leaving them with heavy debts, claiming that they now struggle to afford basic necessities like food and education.

"Aarti didn't ask for the Rs 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt caused by him (Ravi Mohan), and the bank has even issued a japti notice for the house. The children now don't have money for school fees, food, or tuition," Vijayakumar said.

The court has already issued specific orders regarding the family's financial support. "The children have been studying in an American school. He enrolled them there. Their school fee is Rs 86 lakh per year, which the court has ordered him to pay. Similarly, he has been directed to give Rs 3 lakh to Aarti and Rs 1 lakh each to Aarav and Ayaan per month. He also has to pay for the children's extracurricular activities," Vijayakumar said further.

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Denies allegations that Aarti prevented the actor from seeing their sons

She said that Aarti filed a visitation petition last year to foster the relationship between the children and their father. "We have never said that he shouldn't see the children. In fact, Aarti herself filed a visitation petition last year because she wanted the children to have a relationship with their father. The biggest relief for us is that the court has now ordered regular meetings of the four of them. For the last two years, we had been trying our best to arrange meetings and resolve these issues. Now, the court has made that possible," Vijayakumar said.

"The children, however, were uncomfortable because the earlier meetings were to happen in the presence of a healer. That is why they were hesitant; not because we stopped them," Vijayakumar said, adding, "No mother wants to separate children from their father. Starting this month, I hope the family can finally begin to heal."

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About Ravi Mohan and Aarti's marriage and separation

Mohan and Aarti married in 2009, and ended their 15-year marriage in September 2024.

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