Ravi Mohan Divorce: Aarti Ravi’s Mother Sujatha Vijayakumar Denies Rs 40 Lakh Maintenance Demand

Denies allegations that Aarti prevented the actor from seeing their sons

She said that Aarti filed a visitation petition last year to foster the relationship between the children and their father. "We have never said that he shouldn't see the children. In fact, Aarti herself filed a visitation petition last year because she wanted the children to have a relationship with their father. The biggest relief for us is that the court has now ordered regular meetings of the four of them. For the last two years, we had been trying our best to arrange meetings and resolve these issues. Now, the court has made that possible," Vijayakumar said.