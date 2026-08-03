Ajith Kumar Announces Dare Devil With Good Bad Ugly Director, Fans React To First Look

Ajith Kumar officially announced Dare Devil, ending months of speculation surrounding AK64.
Shalini Ajith Kumar produces Dare Devil while Anirudh Ravichander composes the soundtrack.
Good Bad Ugly outperformed Vidaamuyarchi, collecting ₹248.25 crore worldwide at the box office.
Ajith Kumar has finally given fans the update they had been waiting for by officially announcing his next film after months of focusing on his racing career. The actor's 64th film, previously referred to as AK64, has been titled Dare Devil. The announcement confirms Ajith's reunion with Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran, while the project will also mark Shalini Ajith Kumar's return as a producer under the banner of Brave Hearts Production.
Dare Devil reunites Ajith Kumar with Adhik Ravichandran
The announcement was made with the release of the film's first poster, featuring the words Dare and Devil designed on a pair of dice. Music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Speaking about the collaboration, it was said by Adhik Ravichandran that Ajith Kumar's 34-year journey had been defined by passion, perseverance and unmatched charisma. Gratitude was also expressed towards the actor for placing his trust in the team, while producer Shalini Ajith Kumar was thanked for her support.
Fans react as Ajith Kumar returns after racing break
The announcement received mixed reactions from fans on social media. While many celebrated Ajith's return to films, others felt the first-look poster could have been more impactful. Some also expressed disappointment that much of the technical crew remained unchanged apart from composer Anirudh Ravichander.
Ajith has largely focused on his racing venture, Ajith Kumar Racing, since launching it in 2024 and has continued competing despite several widely reported accidents. His last two releases, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, arrived in 2025, with the latter emerging as the stronger box office performer after earning ₹248.25 crore worldwide, compared with ₹135.89 crore for Vidaamuyarchi.
The actor is also awaiting the release of his racing documentary Gladiators, directed by AL Vijay with music by GV Prakash Kumar.