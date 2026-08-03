Ajith Kumar Announces Dare Devil With Good Bad Ugly Director, Fans React To First Look

Ajith Kumar has finally given fans the update they had been waiting for by officially announcing his next film after months of focusing on his racing career. The actor's 64th film, previously referred to as AK64, has been titled Dare Devil. The announcement confirms Ajith's reunion with Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran, while the project will also mark Shalini Ajith Kumar's return as a producer under the banner of Brave Hearts Production.