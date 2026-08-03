Neha Dhupia And Adil Hussain's 52 Blue Heads To IFFM, Neha Calls It A Special Journey

Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain's 52 Blue heads to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Neha described 52 Blue as an emotional story that stayed with her deeply.
IFFM continues showcasing diverse Indian cinema to international audiences through prestigious festival screenings.
Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain's 52 Blue is set to reach a wider international audience as the film prepares for its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The screening marks another milestone in the film's festival journey, with Neha describing the project as one that has remained close to her heart long after filming wrapped. The actor also expressed excitement about sharing the film with audiences in Australia.
Neha Dhupia on 52 Blue's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne premiere
Speaking to News18, Neha Dhupia said that every film has its own journey but 52 Blue had left a lasting impact on her because of its emotional and honest storytelling. Gratitude was also expressed for the opportunity to present the film at one of the biggest celebrations of Indian cinema outside the country.
She further shared that it had always been rewarding to see stories travel beyond borders. It was added by the actor that cinema has the ability to connect people through emotions regardless of language or geography, and she hoped 52 Blue would resonate with audiences attending the festival.
Why 52 Blue's IFFM screening matters
Neha also praised the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for consistently championing diverse voices and meaningful storytelling. It was described by the actor as a matter of immense pride for the entire team that 52 Blue had been selected for the festival. She added that she was looking forward to interacting with Australian audiences and hearing their reactions after the screening.
Starring Neha Dhupia and Adil Hussain, 52 Blue continues its international festival run with its Australian premiere at IFFM. Over the years, Neha has built a diverse filmography with titles including Qayamat: City Under Threat, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Chup Chup Ke, Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu and A Thursday.
The Australian premiere will take place at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, marking another significant milestone in the film's global journey.