Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment Introduces Excel Music

“Excel Entertainment has shaped contemporary Hindi cinema for over two decades through storytelling that has resonated across generations. As strategic partners in the company we are delighted to partner with Excel on the launch of Excel Music and help build a distinctive destination for exceptional music across genres. Leveraging Universal Music’s global artist roster, iconic catalogue, and world class marketing and distribution capabilities, we look forward to taking Excel Music to audiences across India and around the world.”, said Sanujeet Bhujabal, the Managing Director, India & South Asia - Universal Music Group.