Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment Introduces Excel Music

Excel Entertainment is launching Excel Music.
Universal Music Group has gotten on board.
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani lead Excel Entertainment.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has launched Excel Music, a dedicated label for film soundtracks, scores and independent releases. Universal Music Group has boarded the label as a strategic shareholder and will also manage its marketing and distribution.
Excel Music’s first release is primed to be the soundtrack of Mirzapur: The Movie, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 4, 2026. The album’s first track will feature Haryanvi musician Dhanda, marking his entry into Hindi cinema. The song is set to be released this week.
Over the last two decades, Excel Entertainment has delivered many iconic films to Bollywood including Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!!, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baar Baar Dekho, Raees, and Gully Boy, all of which have soundtracks which any Bollywood fan can recognise, no matter their age. Excel Music will now take over reins of releasing the original film soundtracks and scores from Excel Entertainment's movies, along with releasing music for films across production houses in India.
Founders of Excel Entertainment Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said, “Music has always held a special place in our creative journey. Launching Excel Music is a natural extension of that passion, and we're excited about the possibilities it brings. We look forward to collaborating with some of the finest creative talent and creating music that resonates with audiences across generations.”
“Excel Entertainment has shaped contemporary Hindi cinema for over two decades through storytelling that has resonated across generations. As strategic partners in the company we are delighted to partner with Excel on the launch of Excel Music and help build a distinctive destination for exceptional music across genres. Leveraging Universal Music’s global artist roster, iconic catalogue, and world class marketing and distribution capabilities, we look forward to taking Excel Music to audiences across India and around the world.”, said Sanujeet Bhujabal, the Managing Director, India & South Asia - Universal Music Group.