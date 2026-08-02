Billboard 21 Under 21: Katseye, Cortis And Girlset Feature In 2026 List Of Young Music Achievers; Check Out Full List

Billboard recently released its annual '21 Under 21' list for 2026, honouring young artists based on sales, streaming, social media reach, and industry impact.
Global girl group Katseye secured a spot on the prestigious list for the second consecutive year following their Lollapalooza debut and two Grammy nominations.
K-pop boy band Cortis made their debut on the list after their second EP 'GreenGreen' peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Girlset earned recognition following the success of their singles 'Tweak' and 'Little Miss' featuring Missy Elliott.
Billboard unveiled its annual '21 Under 21' list for 2026 on July 31, 2026. The feature honours 21 acts aged 21 and under based on measurable data. These factors encompass record and track purchases, streaming numbers, social media engagement, alongside broadcast performance.
The list also measures general market influence and professional momentum. KATSEYE, CORTIS and GIRLSET are among the featured artists recognised in this year's edition.
Billboard names Katseye, Cortis and Girlset in 21 Under 21
KATSEYE, managed by HYBE x Geffen Records, secured a position for the second straight year. Billboard reported that the last 12 months marked the group's most successful period since their launch. The publication cited the group's Lollapalooza debut, two Grammy Awards nominations and three entries on the Billboard Hot 100. The act is presently performing as a five-piece after Manon declared an open-ended break this past February.
"You cannot succeed if you don't truly want this with everything in you," KATSEYE members said.
CORTIS, a boy group under BigHit Music, debuted on the Billboard list this year. Billboard reported the band is among the quickest-climbing performers on their rankings. Their sophomore EP, 'GreenGreen', hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200. This followed their debut EP, 'Color Outside the Lines', which opened at No. 15. Lead track 'RedRed' reached No. 38 on the Billboard Global 200.
The song marked their first Bubbling Under Hot 100 appearance. "When our first EP entered the Billboard 200, it was something we had dreamed about. Then our second EP reached the top three, which still feels unreal. Moments like this made us realise that our music is resonating with more people around the world, and we're truly grateful for that," CORTIS members said.
GIRLSET, the girl group under JYP America x Republic Records, collaborated with Missy Elliott on 'Little Miss'. They also released 'Tweak', which secured the No. 22 spot on the Digital Song Sales chart. The members wrote more of their own music over the past year.
North West, Sienna Spiro, Freya Skye, Wyatt Ellis, Milo J, Ty Myers, Bella Kay, Laila!, FloyyMenor, Trim, Violet Grohl, JayDon, Najeeriii, Maddox Batson, BabyChiefDoIt, Waylon Wyatt, The Linda Lindas, and Chino Pacas also made it onto this year’s 21 Under 21 list.