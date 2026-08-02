Cocktail 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Rom Com

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 14, 2026.
The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration.
Originally released in theatres on June 19, 2026, the movie became the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood release of the year.
Cocktail 2 OTT release update: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer, which hit the screens on June 19, is set to make its digital debut soon. It will be released on OTT this August, two month after its theatrical release. Those who missed Cocktail 2 in theatres can now watch it in the comfort of their homes.
When and where to watch Cocktail 2 on OTT
Cocktail 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 14, 2026, Times of India reported.
The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Let's see how it will be received on OTT.
Cocktail 2 plot
The film is about three characters in a messy emotional triangle that threatens their friendship. Homi Adajania directs the narrative with blending romance, comedy, and drama.
Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film. The sequel follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who are head over heels in love with each other, but they don't believe in the institution of marriage. The twist comes when, on their holiday in Sicily, they meet Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who asks them to join her. Diya is insecure about her relationship and asks Ally to flirt with Kunal to test his loyalty. Ally unexpectedly develops genuine affection for Kunal. What follows next is the crux of the story.
The romantic drama marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Kapoor and Mandanna.
It also starred Tiku Talsania in a significant role. Pulkit Samrat made a brief cameo appearance.
Cocktail 2 box office
The lifetime box office haul for Cocktail 2 was approximately Rs 104.56 crore net in India. It emerged as the sixth highest-earning Bollywood movie of 2026.