Day In Pics: August 01, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 01, 2026

Water level of Ganga river rises in Prayagraj
A sadhu offers prayers in the submerged section of Dashashwamedh Ghat after the water level of Ganga river rises, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chennai
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at Chennai International Airport to interact with party office-bearers as part of its grassroots rejuvenation initiative 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Two migrant workers killed in terrorist attack in Kulgam
Security personnel stand guard at a hospital where victims are receiving treatment after suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of at least one individual and injuries to another, officials said. | Photo: PTI
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Agriculture: Worker ploughs a field in Nadia
A worker ploughs a field with bullocks in a village, in Nadia district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI

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