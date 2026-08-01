Day In Pics: August 01, 2026

A sadhu offers prayers in the submerged section of Dashashwamedh Ghat after the water level of Ganga river rises, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at Chennai International Airport to interact with party office-bearers as part of its grassroots rejuvenation initiative 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Security personnel stand guard at a hospital where victims are receiving treatment after suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of at least one individual and injuries to another, officials said. | Photo: PTI
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A worker ploughs a field with bullocks in a village, in Nadia district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI