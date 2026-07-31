60 Kilograms Of Pure Gold: Relive How Harsh Singh Stunned The Commonwealth - The Best Photos

O Outlook Sports Desk 1 August 2026 1:59 am Published at: 1 August 2026 1:58 am Updated on:

India's Harsh Singh scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 by clinching the gold medal in the men's 60kg final on Friday. He defeated Australia's Joshua Katz. Defending resolute early pressure, Singh executed a spectacular low tai-otoshi throw inside the final minute to score a decisive 10-0 Waza-Ari victory. Earlier, the 23-year-old from Delhi secured a dominant Ippon over Malawi's Chikondi Kathewera in the round of 16. He then comfortably beat Vanuatu's Alan Monthouel in the quarterfinals and outclassed Australian Pedro Neto in the semifinals. This triumphant debut run made Singh the first Indian male judoka to win a CWG gold, capping an unprecedented day for the Indian contingent. Minutes before, Asmita Dey won the women's 48kg gold, and Yamini Mourya later bagged a silver in the 57kg event. This sensational show significantly boosted India's overall standing at the quadrennial meet. See the best photos from Harsh Singh's historic Commonwealth Games outing: