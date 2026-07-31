60 Kilograms Of Pure Gold: Relive How Harsh Singh Stunned The Commonwealth - The Best Photos

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India's Harsh Singh scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 by clinching the gold medal in the men's 60kg final on Friday. He defeated Australia's Joshua Katz. Defending resolute early pressure, Singh executed a spectacular low tai-otoshi throw inside the final minute to score a decisive 10-0 Waza-Ari victory. Earlier, the 23-year-old from Delhi secured a dominant Ippon over Malawi's Chikondi Kathewera in the round of 16. He then comfortably beat Vanuatu's Alan Monthouel in the quarterfinals and outclassed Australian Pedro Neto in the semifinals. This triumphant debut run made Singh the first Indian male judoka to win a CWG gold, capping an unprecedented day for the Indian contingent. Minutes before, Asmita Dey won the women's 48kg gold, and Yamini Mourya later bagged a silver in the 57kg event. This sensational show significantly boosted India's overall standing at the quadrennial meet. See the best photos from Harsh Singh's historic Commonwealth Games outing:

Harsh Singh Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 men's 60kg judo with flag lead PTI Photo
lead. India's Harsh Singh holds the national flag as he poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony for the men's 60kg judo event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Singh clinched a historic gold, becoming the first male judoka from the country to win the title, pulling off a victory over Australia's vastly experienced Katz in the final on Friday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Harsh Singh in white top Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo quarterfinal PTI Photo
India's Harsh Singh, in white, competes against Vanuatu's Alan Monthouel during a men's 60kg quarterfinal judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Harsh Singh in blue top Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo semi-final PTI Photo
India's Harsh Singh, in blue, competes against Australia's Antun Neto Pedro Carlos during a men's 60kg semifinal judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Harsh Singh in blue throws Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo semi-final PTI Photo
India's Harsh Singh, in blue, competes against Australia's Antun Neto Pedro Carlos during a men's 60kg semifinal judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Singh stormed into the final and will face Australia's Joshua Katz. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Harsh vs Katz measure Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo gold medal match AP Photo
India's Harsh Singh, left, and Australia's Joshua Katz compete in the men's 60kg judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Harsh bottom vs Katz Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo gold medal match AP Photo
India's Harsh Singh, bottom, and Australia's Joshua Katz compete in the men's 60kg judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Harsh Singh white back Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo final PTI Photo
India's Harsh Singh, in white, competes against Australia's Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg final judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Harsh beats Katz Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo gold medal match AP Photo
India's Harsh Singh celebrates after beating Australia's Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Harsh Singh Leaps Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo final win PTI Photo
India's Harsh Singh leaps in celebration after beating Australia's Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg final judo match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo medal ceremony flags PTI Photo
The national flags of India, Australia and England are raised during the medal ceremony for the Men's 60kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. India's Harsh Singh won the gold medal, Australia's Joshua Katz claimed silver, while England's Callum Nash and Scotland's Dylan Munro secured the bronze medals. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo medallists PTI Photo
Gold medallist India's Harsh Singh, second from left, silver medallist Australia's Joshua Katz, left, and bronze medallists England's Callum Nash, second from right, and Scotland's Dylan Munro, right, pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's 60kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
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Harsh Singh Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo gold medal pose AP Photo
India's Harsh Singh poses with his gold medal in the men's 60kg judo at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Harsh Singh Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 mens 60kg judo poses with gold medal PTI Photo
India's Harsh Singh poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony for the men's 60kg judo event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. He won a historic gold at the CWG as he became the first male judoka from the country to win the title, pulling off a win over Australia's vastly experienced Katz in the final on Friday. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

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