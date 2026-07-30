Lovlina Borgohain Vs Tarona Taafaki LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Olympic Medallist Eyes Final Berth

D
Deepak Joshi
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Lovlina Borgohain Vs Tarona Taafaki Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the boxing women’s 75kg semifinal bout between India’s Lovlina Borgohain and Tuvalu’s Tarona Taafaki on Friday, 31 July, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

Lovlina Borgohain Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Welcome to our live coverage as India's Lovlina Borgohain begins her quest for the one major title missing from her glittering career when she faces Tuvalu's Tarona (T.K.B.P.) Taafaki in the women's 75kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in SEC Hall 5, SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion received a direct bye into the semifinals due to the five-boxer field, ensuring herself at least a bronze medal before stepping into the ring. Now, her focus shifts to reaching the gold-medal bout against Taafaki, who also advanced directly to the last four. With her vast international experience and proven pedigree on the biggest stages, Lovlina will start as the overwhelming favourite to book her place in the Commonwealth Games final.
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Lovlina Borgohain Vs Tarona Taafaki Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!

Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s 75kg semifinal clash between India’s Lovlina Borgohain and Tuvalu’s Tarona Taafaki. Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.

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