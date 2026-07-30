Lovlina Borgohain Vs Tarona Taafaki LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Olympic Medallist Eyes Final Berth

Welcome to our live coverage as India's Lovlina Borgohain begins her quest for the one major title missing from her glittering career when she faces Tuvalu's Tarona (T.K.B.P.) Taafaki in the women's 75kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in SEC Hall 5, SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion received a direct bye into the semifinals due to the five-boxer field, ensuring herself at least a bronze medal before stepping into the ring. Now, her focus shifts to reaching the gold-medal bout against Taafaki, who also advanced directly to the last four. With her vast international experience and proven pedigree on the biggest stages, Lovlina will start as the overwhelming favourite to book her place in the Commonwealth Games final.

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