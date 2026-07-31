Tejaswin Shankar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Decathlon Star Aims To Stay In Medal Contention On Day 2

Tejaswin Shankar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch all the updates from Day 2 of the men’s decathlon event at CWG as India’s Tejaswin Shankar competes in the remaining five of the 10 decathlon disciplines -- 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, and 1500m -- at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Friday, 31 July

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the men’s decathlon at the Commonwealth Games 2026, where India’s Tejaswin Shankar will compete in the remaining five disciplines -- 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, and 1500m -- at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Friday, 31 July. Shankar enjoyed a strong opening day, highlighted by a brilliant 2.15m clearance in the high jump, his signature event, which earned him 944 points. A personal-best 7.82m long jump brought in 1015 points, helping the Indian national record holder finish Day 1 in second place with 4339 points, just 14 points behind Canada’s Damian Warner (4353). England’s Sammy Ball is third with 4249 points. Despite a modest 13.09m shot put and a 10.96s 100m, Shankar stayed firmly in medal contention with a 49.51s run in the 400m. He now returns for the decisive second day as he looks to sustain his challenge against a world-class field featuring Damian Warner and Lindon Victor. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the men’s decathlon in Glasgow.

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