Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Harsh Singh, Shraddha Chopade Advance To Next Round

Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from all of India’s judo matches at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Follow live action featuring Harsh Singh, Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Rohit Basir Majgul, Asmita Dey and Yamini Mourya across various weight categories. Stay tuned for live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of India’s judo campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Follow the live action featuring Harsh Singh, Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Rohit Basir Majgul, Asmita Dey and Yamini Mourya across various weight categories. India’s medal hopes have suffered a big blow after top judoka Tulika Maan was handed an interim suspension following a whereabouts failure under anti-doping regulations. However, with several promising young judokas in the squad, the tournament offers an important opportunity for India’s next generation to make its mark on the Commonwealth stage. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 04:43:32 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) Women’s -52kg Round Of 16 India’s Shraddha Kadubal Chopade has progressed to the women’s -52kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after her elimination-round opponent Jane Massaquoi of Sierra Leone failed to appear for the bout. The 21-year-old Maharashtra judoka, who won the 2025 National Championships, walked onto the mat in white, completed the customary bow, and was awarded the contest as a no-contest, sealing her place in the last eight without stepping into action.

31 Jul 2026, 04:09:37 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) Men’s -60kg Round Of 16 Harsh Singh made a dominant start to India’s judo campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Chikondi Kathewera of Malawi by ippon in the men’s -60kg elimination round of 16. The Indian judoka looked in control from the outset and quickly put his opponent under pressure. Although an earlier arm-lock attempt was ruled an illegal transition after a replay review and resulted in a yellow card for Harsh, he responded immediately after the restart by executing the same submission cleanly. Kathewera tapped out, handing Harsh a straightforward victory and a place in the quarterfinals.

31 Jul 2026, 04:00:53 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) Men’s -60kg Round Of 16 We are underway with judo at the Commonwealth Games 2026, and the first Indian in action is Harsh Singh, who faces Chikondi Kathewera of Malawi in the men’s -60kg elimination round of 16. For those following judo for the first time, ippon is the highest score and ends the bout instantly, usually awarded for a clean throw with force, speed and control, or for holding an opponent down for 20 seconds. Waza-ari is worth half a point, and two waza-aris add up to an ippon and also finish the contest. Harsh is currently ranked 99th in the world.