Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Harsh Singh, Shraddha Chopade Advance To Next Round

Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) Women’s -52kg Round Of 16
India’s Shraddha Kadubal Chopade has progressed to the women’s -52kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after her elimination-round opponent Jane Massaquoi of Sierra Leone failed to appear for the bout.
The 21-year-old Maharashtra judoka, who won the 2025 National Championships, walked onto the mat in white, completed the customary bow, and was awarded the contest as a no-contest, sealing her place in the last eight without stepping into action.
Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) Men’s -60kg Round Of 16
Harsh Singh made a dominant start to India’s judo campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Chikondi Kathewera of Malawi by ippon in the men’s -60kg elimination round of 16.
The Indian judoka looked in control from the outset and quickly put his opponent under pressure. Although an earlier arm-lock attempt was ruled an illegal transition after a replay review and resulted in a yellow card for Harsh, he responded immediately after the restart by executing the same submission cleanly.
Kathewera tapped out, handing Harsh a straightforward victory and a place in the quarterfinals.
Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) Men’s -60kg Round Of 16
We are underway with judo at the Commonwealth Games 2026, and the first Indian in action is Harsh Singh, who faces Chikondi Kathewera of Malawi in the men’s -60kg elimination round of 16.
For those following judo for the first time, ippon is the highest score and ends the bout instantly, usually awarded for a clean throw with force, speed and control, or for holding an opponent down for 20 seconds.
Waza-ari is worth half a point, and two waza-aris add up to an ippon and also finish the contest.
Harsh is currently ranked 99th in the world.
Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog. The tatami is set, the judokas are ready, and it’s time for Judo Live Updates from the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Stay with us for all the throws, holds, upsets and medal moments as India’s campaign unfolds live.